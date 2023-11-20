Saitama Launches Alpha Testnet of Satachain Blockchain

Saitama, a cryptocurrency project that aims to create a decentralized platform for a variety of use cases, has launched the alpha testnet of its own blockchain, Satachain, according to a tweet from its official account.

hello #saitamacommunity,

At last the moment has come! We are thrilled to launch the alpha testnet of our own blockchain, SaitaChain. In this early stage, you can experience and explore its features like SaitaChain • Layer 1 EVM Compatibility

• 7-nodes setup

, pic.twitter.com/JP4dbrbfGf – Saitama (@WeAreSaitama) 20 November 2023

SaitaChain is a Layer 1 blockchain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing users to execute smart contracts and transact with low fees. The testnet currently has a 7-node setup, an explorer tool, a faucet mechanism, and a MetaMask integration.

The tweet also invited the Saitama community to join the testnet and experience the features and possibilities of Satachain. The project claims to have over 1.5 million holders and recently partnered with Coinbase to list its token, Saitama, on the exchange.

Saitama is one of the many cryptocurrency projects that have emerged in the last year, offering various solutions and innovations in the crypto sector. The project also has a wallet and marketplace app, Saitamask, which allows users to access and manage their Saitama tokens and other assets.

The launch of SaitaChain’s alpha testnet is an important milestone for the project and its community, as it demonstrates its ambition and potential to become a major player in the crypto industry. The project plans to launch a beta testnet and mainnet of Satachain in the coming months.

Source: www.cryptotimes.io