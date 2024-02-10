Saint Agatha: the woman who “said that someone” For patriarchal power, even in death

Every year, during the first week of February, the Italian city of Catania in Sicily celebrates the Feast of the Saint, the third largest religious celebration in the world. However this year is different from all others as the saint has become a symbol of the fight against gender-based violence.

Bells are ringing throughout the streets of Catania this week as thousands of devotees dressed in white robes and black hats pull 100-meter-long ropes attached to the statue and relics of Saint Agatha, the city’s patron saint.

The Feast of Saint Agatha is the third largest religious celebration in the world, attracting over one million believers and non-believers from around the world in the first week of February.

For many, the city’s patron saint is a symbol of rebellion against patriarchy.

In 249 AD, at the age of 15, Agatha took a vow to dedicate herself to God. However, Quinziano, who was tasked by Emperor Decius with persecuting Christians, fell in love with her, with dire consequences.

The young woman who rejected his advances was subjected to brutal torture, including the removal of her breasts, and was sentenced to die at the stake, but the execution was interrupted by an earthquake. Shortly afterwards, she was martyred in prison in 252 AD.

“Long live Saint Agatha!” As the idol passes by, the group of believers chant loudly. “Saint Agatha lives.” Amidst the crowds in Catania, people of all ages celebrate, greeting their patron saint as they walk through the streets.

This unique event occurs only once a year to commemorate his death, as he usually lies in state in the Cathedral of Catania.

But this year is like no other year. At a certain time during the festival, the city becomes silent. The dances stop and the singing groups also stop. The Bishop of Catania, Luigi Renna, recalls that just last week in Catania, a 13-year-old girl was attacked by seven boys in a public park, and her boyfriend was forced to witness the tragedy.

“There is one person, and probably many others, who experiences with pain the celebration of Saint Agatha tonight – the 13-year-old girl who was raped at Villa Bellini last week. It is important that this girl’s name “We want to pay tribute to her and all the women victims of violence,” he said, remaining anonymous.

“There is moral degradation, resulting from the misuse of social media, which has trivialized sexuality and turned young people into a group rather than friends.”

From social movements to changes in law

While on one hand, social media has ‘trivialised sexuality’, it has also served as a platform to run campaigns aimed at raising awareness against gender-based violence.

Perhaps, one of the most notable is the #MeToo movement, which exploded in the US seven years ago, shaking up Hollywood and the world about the gender discrimination, sexual harassment and abuse faced by women in various industries. I had started a conversation.

Even the United Nations has joined the trend, as seen during 16 days of activism last November with the #NoExcuse initiative launched by UN Women, aimed at women. To advocate against violence.

In anticipation of Saint Agatha Week, Thamia, an Italian association against gender violence, launched a communication campaign featuring Saint Agatha as ‘the woman who says no’.

“Campaigns play a very important role because they certainly stimulate reflection and influence change,” Anna Agosta, president of Thamia, told Euronews Culture.

“We wanted to flip the narrative of Agata because she has always been considered the epitome of purity, the ‘Santuza (young saint).’ She was never recognized as a strong woman. Now, I have to say, our campaign Thanks also to , I have heard many people say that Agata is a woman who said no. For us, she is an example of independence, a strong example of rebellion, and an example of courage. Therefore, our The message it wanted to convey was: There is obviously an invitation for women to say no and ask for help.”

However, when it comes to politics, things may be different. of the European Union recent agreement The first law addressing violence against women is an important step in the fight against gender-based violence. However, amidst this progress, a major omission stands out: the exclusion of rape from the law.

Despite shocking statistics – showing that one in five women in Europe have suffered physical violence, and one in 20 have suffered rape by the age of 15, a total of almost 9 million women. – The new law on violence against women does not include measures specifically addressing rape, making the law an “unfinished business” to protect women from violence, according to Irish MEP Francis Fitzgerald.

While social campaigns can effectively raise awareness and empower women to say no, laws often have the opposite effect.

“We are very concerned about the new directive. It doesn’t have a word for migrant women, nor a word for LBTQI women,” Agosta said.

There is little recognition of anti-violence centers where women can ultimately seek help. This is really another step backwards.”

