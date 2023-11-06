Sailors’ dangerous encounter with cookiecutter sharks

How could a shark slightly larger than a person’s hand bring down a giant catamaran? That tricky question came to a head early Wednesday, when a trio of sailors on an around-the-world voyage found themselves in a dangerous situation. About 500 miles (800 kilometers) off the coast of Cairns, Australia, their ship was attacked by a cookiecutter shark, forcing them to activate an emergency beacon as their boat began to sink.

A preserved, full-grown cookiecutter shark. The small fish sneak up on their prey, sometimes as large as a whale, and bite them, leaving a cookie-sized hole before quickly swimming away.

The cookiecutter shark is a unique and captivating species of shark. Relatively small, typically about 16 to 20 inches (40 to 50 cm) in length, the body is dark brown to black. What sets them apart from other sharks are their distinctive feeding habits and specialized teeth. They use their lips and unique jaw structure to attach themselves to larger sea creatures such as dolphins, whales or submarines. Then, their neatly arranged, cookie cutter-shaped teeth removed circular plugs of flesh from their hosts, leaving distinctive ‘cookie-cutter’ wounds. Their bioluminescent photophores emit a subtle green glow, which helps them blend in with the ocean’s ambient light and avoid both predators and prey. Cookiecutter sharks inhabit deep-sea environments, typically at depths of about 656 to 11,500 miles (200 m to more than 3,500 m), favoring warm tropical and subtropical waters. They have a global presence in the oceans, with a widespread distribution in the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans.

But this maritime story began on July 1, 2021, from St. Petersburg with the ambitious goal of breaking the world record for the largest cruising distance covered in an inflatable sailing trimaran. Their journey has so far covered an extensive route, stretching from Russia to Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Morocco, the Canary Islands, crossing the vast South Atlantic Ocean to Cabo Verde , then to Brazil, Uruguay. , and Argentina. Navigating through the challenging Strait of Magellan, he continued his journey across the vast Pacific Ocean, stopping in Tahiti, Samoa, Fiji and Vanuatu, before eventually reaching the coast of Australia. The crew, which included Russians Evgeny Kovalevsky and Stanislav Beryozkin, along with Frenchman Vincent Thomas Garrett, were in the Coral Sea when it was attacked and blown up, creating a dangerous situation in the middle of the night.

Vincent Thomas Garate, Stanislav Beryozkin and Evgeny Kovalevsky celebrate leaving Vanuatu. Deep-light expedition in the footsteps of Russian sailors

Part of a Russian Geographical Society circumnavigation effort, the crew became acutely aware of the unique threat of cookie-cutter sharks before the boat’s ultimate destruction. As opportunistic parasites, they took an interest in catamarans. “During the inspection of the catamaran, several traces of bites of small ‘cigar’ sharks were found. It’s good that they do not have enough strength to bite through dense matter,” says Alexander Zhirnov, blog author of the Russian Geographical Society. And although the crew managed to heal about 20 bite marks during their voyage, the sponson (inflatable catamaran hull) eventually succumbed to the shark, necessitating a rescue operation.

The crew expressed their gratitude for reaching dry land after several weeks at sea and said that they were not afraid to continue their journey. Mr Kowalewski, 66, said he expected to stay in Australia for two months to plan ahead: “We are prepared for such a situation. When you are completely destroyed, the most important thing is to get back up. Our destiny is very important – this is history, this is the pride of Russia. It is a geographical lesson for schoolchildren and the main mission is friendship between people. It is normal for something to happen all the time in extreme adventures.” Despite setbacks in time, the sailors’ resilient spirit and determination are unwavering as they prepare to continue their journey. They plan to document their experiences through videos for Russian TV and educational materials for schools across Russia.

Although sharks are not generally known to sink boats, there have been some rare instances where sharks have damaged or capsized small boats. These incidents are infrequent and usually involve small vessels, such as kayaks, canoes or small fishing boats. Scientists believe that sharks may be attracted by the boat’s vibrations or motion, and in some cases, they may investigate the boat by biting or bumping it, resulting in damage. However, it is important to note that these situations are the exception rather than the rule. Such incidents are extremely rare and are often caused by specific circumstances or factors that attracted the shark to the boat.