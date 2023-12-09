Sahm's Rule: What to know about the bearish indicator that Wall Street is talking about

that was close.

After the US unemployment rate reached 3.9% in October, sparking fears that the labor market could finally begin to buckle under the weight of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, economic data released on Friday showed that unemployment fell in November. It increased to 3.7%.

This means that the Sahm Rule, an indicator designed to sniff out recessions long before they were officially announced, is now even further away from triggering, after getting close to last month’s range.

And according to the rule’s creator, former Federal Reserve economist Claudia Sahm, it probably won’t trigger, at least not during this cycle.

“I’m more optimistic today that it doesn’t get triggered,” Sahm told MarketWatch during a phone interview Friday.

What is the Sahm rule and why should we care about it?

Wall Street and social media were abuzz with talk of the Sahm ruling last month as the rising unemployment rate sparked debate over whether a recession had begun.

According to data available on the Federal Reserve branch’s website, the increase has brought the Sahm Rule indicator to 0.30, bringing it closer to triggering than at any time during the past two years. It also sparked an intense conversation among professional economists and amateur market watchers about what the Sahm Rule is, how it works, and why investors should care about it.

After Saham announced that the rule did not go into effect, some people on social media accused him of misrepresenting his own rule, said the economist, who now runs her own consulting business.

She told MarketWatch that she was surprised by this, as she believed the simplicity of the rule was one of its most important features.

It was initially designed with lawmakers in mind, intended to be an automated mechanism for sending out stimulus checks more quickly once the recession began, which would help protect workers from some of the worst financial outcomes.

But the debate has helped them realize that perhaps the dynamics of the rule are not clearly understood by everyone.

To remedy this, he published a step-by-step guide explaining how the Sahm Rule is calculated, or at least how Sahm and the Fed calculate it. Economists are free to come up with their own variations on the rule. Here are some key points:

The Sahm rule uses a three-month average of the monthly unemployment rates, rather than taking the latest rate separately.

The current average is then compared to the lowest three-month average of the previous year. Right now, it’s at about 3.5, Sahm said.

The 12-month low is subtracted from the current three-month average, and if the difference is 0.5 percentage points or more, that means the rule has come into effect. This rule is based on history and has a strong precedent, meaning that almost every time unemployment has risen above this threshold, a recession has occurred.

snowball effect

The logic behind the rule is pretty straightforward, Sahm said: The rule is based on the assumption, supported by historical data, that once employment starts growing, it often snowballs.

Sahm said it typically increases between 4 and 6 percentage points during a recession.

But just because the rule has held in the past doesn’t mean it always will. Sahm previously said he would not be surprised if the rule is broken due to pandemic-related distortions in the global economy.

She confirmed Friday that she still believes the case, though she is skeptical that the rule will speed up the cycle.

That’s primarily because, as Sahm sees it, the increase in the unemployment rate has been caused not only by slow job creation but also by workers returning to the workforce, a sign that the U.S. labor market is The dynamics of supply and demand are coming in. Back in balance, and maybe employers won’t need to be so pricey about hiring in the future.

“If [the rebalancing] If it happens fast enough, we won’t trigger. But if it slows down, maybe we will trigger, but we will see unemployment go sideways before coming back down,” Sahm said.

Labor Department data showed the U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in November, exceeding economists’ expectation of 190,000 new jobs. This number was more than 150,000 generated during the previous month.

Look: The jobs report shows a gain of 199,000 in November. Wages are still hot.

Source: www.marketwatch.com