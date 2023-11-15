Sahara Group founder Subrata Roy passes away at 75: A look at Roy’s entrepreneurial journey and challenges

Subrata Roy, founder of Lucknow-based Sahara Group, died on Tuesday at the age of 75. The company announced that he died of cardiorespiratory arrest at 10:30 pm after a long battle with complications related to metastatic malignancy, hypertension and diabetes.

A statement issued by Sahara India Parivar said, “It is with great sadness that Sahara India Parivar announces the demise of Honorable ‘Saharashree’ Subrata Roy Sahara, Managing Worker and Chairman, Sahara India Parivar.”

It further said, “Saharashree ji was a guiding force, guide and source of inspiration to all who had the privilege of working with him.”

Born on 10 June 1948 in Araria, Bihar, Subrata Roy Sahara started his journey as a businessman in 1976 with Sahara Finance, a chit fund company. He founded the Sahara India family and the group’s employees addressed him as Sahara Shri.

After scripting one of the country’s most famous rags-to-riches stories, Roy expanded his business into various sectors such as finance, housing, manufacturing, aviation and media and became a household name. His enterprise became the owner of landmark global properties including New York’s Plaza Hotel and London’s prestigious Grosvenor House.

Under Roy’s leadership, Sahara also sponsored the Indian cricket and hockey teams and owned a Formula One racing team.

However, troubles began for Roy when Sahara became embroiled in a battle with market regulator SEBI over repaying billions of dollars to investors who had put their money in a bond scheme that was later declared illegal.

Roy was arrested in March 2014 for not attending a contempt of court hearing and was on bail since 2016. He had denied any wrongdoing.

Sahara and Roy made headlines in 2020 when they asked a district court to block the release of the Netflix series “Bad Boy Billionaires”, with others, including Roy, claiming it would harm their reputations.

Netflix later released the show after the court lifted the injunction.

Roy had turned the Sahara Group into a billion-dollar enterprise, counted among the country’s largest employers.

He was also known to make friends among famous and powerful people in the fields of politics and Bollywood.

