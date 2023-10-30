Saga Launches Pegasus Incentivized Testnet for Web3 Gaming

GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking and deal-making opportunities. Join us in San Francisco October 23-24. register now

Saga, a layer-1 blockchain protocol and developer ecosystem for Web3 games, has officially launched its incentivized testnet Pegasus.

This is the first step in a broader launch sequence leading to a full-featured Saga Protocol V1 mainnet, scheduled for release in early 2024. The launch of Pegasus sets the stage for developers and consumers to unlock the true potential of blockchain technology within gaming. Industry, the company said.

Initially unveiled at the SAGA Multiverse Summit in August, Pegasus has seen rapid growth to cater to both SAGA’s innovators and partners.

Saga Protocol offers a comprehensive stack of automated, high-performance, gasless, interoperable, and customizable chains known as chainlets. The Saga Chainchain region, which serves as the primary region on the protocol, will be supported by various other regions in the near future, including partners such as Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Celestia, XPLA, and others. The launch of Pegasus introduces configurable fields from the start.

The incentivized testnet, Pegasus, facilitates the Saga Chainlet region along with the necessary architectural components required for the onboarding of other regions. These components include the security chain, which serves as the first of several security sources for the Saga protocol, and the platform chain, where developers launch and maintain their blockchains.

The chainlet serves as the place where all applications live and end-user activities occur. Initially, an Ethereum Virtual Machine-based chainlet will support the broader Solidity and Ethereum ecosystem, with plans to be VM-agnostic, allowing developers to deploy in their preferred environment.

Saga recognizes the strength of its community and has launched an airdrop campaign as part of the incentivized testnet launch. Participants, including developers, end users, validators, and community members, who engage in Launch Quest and demonstrate supportive behavior for the SAGA ecosystem will have the opportunity to earn SAGA tokens.

The first group to receive the tokens will be Saga’s innovators, who are currently building on the Saga platform. Saga also announced Cohort 5, the latest class of innovators joining the ecosystem, bringing the total number of innovator projects to 282, with more than 300 expected by the mainnet launch in 2024.

The latest group of innovators on the Pegasus platform.

“Saga has the best community any protocol could ask for,” Rebecca Liao, Saga CEO, said in a statement. Seeing our innovators showcase their creativity in this incentivized testnet, we are more poised for success than ever. We’ve seen incredible gaming apps reach demo-enabled status and we can’t wait to get them live on the Saga platform. We are fully committed to supporting their development.”

Liao’s founding team launched Saga in 2022 to provide a developer-friendly environment that unblocks creators and enables them to build where blockspace is abundant and simple. With ongoing strategic partnerships and innovator programs, Saga has attracted approximately 1,500 developers working on 282 projects within its ecosystem.

Saga is building the Pegasus blockchain protocol.

The launch of Pegasus marks an important milestone for the San Francisco company as the Saga protocol continues to evolve and the Web3 gaming landscape expands.

As part of the incentivized testnet launch, Saga is launching a campaign whereby developers, end users, validators and their community members who participate in Launch Quest and demonstrate supportive behavior for the Saga ecosystem can earn a SAGA Will be part of the token airdrop.

AirDrop is not and will not be available to US residents (or persons acting on behalf of US persons). To participate in the Airdrop, a person or entity must not be a U.S. person as defined in Rule 902 under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or a U.S. person within the meaning of Section 7701(a)(30) of the United States Securities Act. internal Revenue Code. Full terms and conditions for participation in the airdrop will be made available as part of the claims process.

