Saga announces the launch of Pegasus

[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, California, October 30th, 2023]

Highly Anticipated Incentivized Testnet Leads Latest Milestones Including SAGA Token Airdrop and 282 SAGA Innovator Projects from Layer-1 Protocol

the wait is over. StoryWeb3, a leading layer-1 protocol and developer ecosystem in gaming, today launched its incentivized testnet called Pegasus, giving game creators even more freedom to unleash their creative expression on Saga. The kickoff is the first step toward a six-part launch sequence for the full-featured Saga Protocol V1 mainnet, scheduled for early 2024 that will set developers and consumers apart from realizing the blockchain’s true potential.

First revealed at the Saga Multiverse Summit in August, Pegasus has seen rapid growth from its original roadmap to support both Saga’s innovators and partners. Saga Protocol provides an integrated stack of automated, high-performance, gasless, interoperable, and customizable chains, called chainlets. The Saga Chainlet region will be the main region on the protocol. Earlier this year, Saga unveiled Realms, the technical manifestation of Saga Multiverse – Saga’s platform that enables disparate technology stacks and IP to be deployed across protocols and interconnected through parallel and interoperable dedicated chains. Allows for conversation.

Saga Realms enables developers to launch customizable chains on Saga with various features and services such as technology stack, security sources, and various obligations for those sources. Under the Realms framework, the standard Saga chainlet becomes one of many Realms that will be supported in the near future, including our partners in Ethereum (ATH), Polygon, Avalanche, Celestia, XPLA, and many others. Today’s launch will support configurable locations right out of the gate.

The Pegasus Incentivized Testnet features the following architectural components required to include the Saga Chainlet region and all other regions. The Security Chain and the Platform Chain will together form the Saga mainnet.

safety chain – Acts as the first of many security sources for the SAGA protocol

– Acts as the first of many security sources for the SAGA protocol Platform Series – Destination where developers launch and maintain their chainlets

– Destination where developers launch and maintain their chainlets chainlet – The area where all apps live and end-user activities take place. The first chainlet stack will be an EVM-based chainlet to support the larger Solidity and Ethereum ecosystem, but the goal is to be VM-agnostic to allow developers to deploy it in any environment they like.

Saga recognizes that its strength lies in its community. As part of the incentivized testnet launch, Saga is launching a campaign whereby developers, end users, validators, and their community members who participate in Launch Quests and demonstrate supportive behavior for the Saga ecosystem can earn the Saga Will be part of the token airdrop*. , The first group to receive the token are Saga’s innovators – developers currently building on Saga – the heart and soul of the protocol, who will need the most lead-time to complete their quest. Details of Innovators’ discovery requirements are available on Saga along with their tokenomics, the claim process for the airdrop, and any additional incentives associated with the launch. Saga will be adding quest details for the community in the coming weeks.

“Saga has the best community any protocol could ask for. “Seeing our innovators showcase their creativity in this incentivized testnet, we are more poised for success than ever before,” said Rebecca Liao, co-founder and CEO of Saga. “We’ve seen incredible gaming apps reach demo-enabled status and we can’t wait to bring them live on the Saga platform. We are fully committed to doing everything we can to support their development.”

Saga also revealed the members of Cohort 5, the latest class of innovators welcomed into the Saga ecosystem with a diverse representation of global game developers. The addition of this latest group brings the number of Innovator projects to 282, with more than 300 expected to join the program by the mainnet launch in 2024. The full list and individual information about Cohort 5 is available here.

*Comment: AirDrop is not and will not be available to US persons (or persons acting on behalf of US persons). To participate in the Airdrop, a person or entity must not be a U.S. person as defined in Rule 902 under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or a U.S. person within the meaning of Section 7701(a)(30) of the United States Securities Act. internal Revenue Code. Full terms and conditions for participation in the airdrop will be made available as part of the claims process.

About SAGA Protocol

Saga is a layer-1 protocol that allows developers to automatically spin up parallel and interoperable dedicated chains that scale flexibly with their Web 3 application needs. Using shared security, state-of-the-art validator orchestration, and an automated deployment pipeline standardized across any type of blockchain VM, Saga makes launching a dedicated chain, or chainlet, as easy as deploying a smart contract. It is the only E2E developer platform in Web3 that meets three core developer requirements: easy to deploy, affordable, and fast/scalable.

about saga

Saga is considered to have one of the best developer ecosystems in crypto, and probably the best in Web3 gaming as well. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and create where blockspace is most abundant and simple. Saga destroyed the mainframe and then rebuilt it anew to create a futuristic developer environment.

The company was founded in 2022 by Web3 visionaries Rebecca Liao, Jin Kwon, Jacob McDorman, and Bogdan Alexandrescu. Early seed investors include Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has further expanded its presence by bringing the typically disparate but best ecosystems into its Saga multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships. To date, 282 projects are being built by approximately 1,500 developers on Saga through the project’s Innovator Program.

To learn more about the SAGA protocol, visit SAGA’s official website Lightpaper | Developer Documentation.

Be sure to join Saga’s Discord and Telegram and follow Saga Twitter For latest news and updates.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com