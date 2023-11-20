Saga Announces $5M Raise in Seed Expansion to Drive Accelerated Growth

[PRESS RELEASE – San Francisco, CA, November 20th, 2023]

Latest round led by Placeholder to fuel layer-1 protocol with fastest developer growth this round

Saga, a top layer-1 protocol and developer ecosystem in Web3, today announced the raising of its $5 million seed extension round led by Placeholder, a leading venture capital firm that invests in decentralized protocols and Web3 services. This investment represents the largest percentage stake in a pre-layer-1 launch in Placeholder’s history. Additional investors in this latest round include LongHash Ventures, Com2US, Dispersion Capital, Red Beard Ventures, Tyche Ventures and AVID3. To date, Saga has raised a total of $13.5 million.

Saga will continue its projected growth by expanding its team of cutting-edge technologists, ambitiously building its community and ecosystem activations through strategic partnerships, and enhancing its Saga Innovator Program. In less than two years, Saga has built 295 innovator projects based on its protocol, and is expected to have more than 300 when the Saga mainnet launches in early 2024. In addition, Saga has strengthened partnerships with leading Web3 projects, including Polygon, Avalanche and Celestia, positioning itself. Leader in Web3 development.

“Saga’s vision is to free developers from high barriers to building successfully in Web3,” said Rebecca Liao, co-founder and CEO of Saga. “We are thrilled to have Placeholder lead this round, as they, along with our other amazing investors, are helping to empower and accelerate our support of projects with an integrated stack – enabling developers to easily access a wider range of applications.” “What are you waiting for to build an app?”

Saga is the next version of the base protocol in Web3 – highly focused on developer needs, and dedicated to ensuring that the blockspace is abundant and easily accessible. For each monolithic L1, the blockspace means is reduced, leading to high and variable gas fees, congestion and throughput limitations. The modular stack attempts to solve these problems with increased complexity: rollups, data availability, fraud proof, and shared indexers are all separate components that have their own cost and performance challenges. Saga’s integrated stack is the next disruption in Web3.

Saga is preparing to launch its Incentivized Testnet (ITN) named Pegasus. After just two weeks, Pegasus has logged over 150,000 transactions and opened 30,000 wallets, marking the highest number of participants and transactions for ITN. Saga will broadcast the tokens to Pegasus participants – and other community members outside of ITN – upon performance in predetermined searches. Additional details can be found here.

“We expect blockchain architecture to become more reminiscent of cloud architecture in the coming years, Saga is purpose-built to help us achieve that future,” said Chris Burniske, partner at Placeholder. “On-demand blockspace provisioning, paired with state-of-the-art validator orchestration, positions Saga to provide blockspace as it is needed in a horizontal, scale-out fashion similar to today’s cloud environments. The Saga team’s roots go back to the early days of Cosmos, with powerful players in research, engineering and politics, Saga is poised to lead a major movement within Web3.

Saga continues to bring together leading Web3 projects, developers and creators across the Saga multiverse through its strategic partnerships and encouraging collaboration between its ecosystem and community. Saga Protocol provides an integrated stack of automated, high-performance, gasless, interoperable, and customizable chains, called chainlets. Saga developers can freely interoperate between chainlets and take advantage of faster bridging to other ecosystems through faster transaction finalization on chainlets. This allows developers to not only transfer assets, communications, and creations cross-chain, but also to massively scale their applications across multiple chainlets. So developers can experience unlimited performance and scalability that is only possible with Saga.

Comment: AirDrop is not and will not be available to US persons (or persons acting on behalf of US persons). To participate in the Airdrop, a person or entity must not be a U.S. person as defined in Rule 902 under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or a U.S. person within the meaning of Section 7701(a)(30) of the United States Securities Act. internal Revenue Code. Full terms and conditions for participation in the airdrop will be made available as part of the claims process.

about saga

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and create where blockspace is most abundant and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Other early investors include Placeholder, Maven11, LongHash, Samsung, Com2US and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has further expanded its presence by bringing the typically disparate but best ecosystems into its Saga multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

To learn more about the Saga protocol, visit Saga’s website, lightpaper, and developer documentation. Be sure to join Saga on Discord and Telegram and follow Saga on Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com