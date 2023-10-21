SAG-AFTRA, studios to return to talks Tuesday

SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios have finally set a date to return to the bargaining table.

On October 21, both parties announced that they would resume conversation on tuesday, Oct. 24, at SAG-AFTRA Plaza. Several officials from AMPTP member companies will be present.

Labor and management last broke off discussions on October 11, when the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers said the gap between the two sides was “too great” to continue discussions. In particular, there was a clash between the union and entertainment companies over SAG-AFTRA’s revenue-sharing proposal on streaming. Initially, the union had sought to give its artistes 2 per cent of the revenue generated from exclusive titles on the streaming platform, a proposal which AMPTP rejected outright.

However, on October 11, the union adjusted its request: SAG-AFTRA wanted to charge a set fee per subscriber on a streaming service (“less than 57 cents,” per union), and distribute those funds among those actors. Wanted to divide whose projects were visible on these platforms. In a Bloomberg appearance the following day, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos called the offer “a bridge too far” as he explained why negotiations failed.

There were other areas where the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement: SAG-AFTRA was not happy with the protections companies had to offer over AI, calling for more examples where companies could require actors to use digital doubles. For example, on franchise projects. Both sides are far apart even on minimum wage increase. SAG-AFTRA has consistently demanded an 11 percent raise in the first year of the contract, while the studios recently offered the union a discount accepted by the Directors Guild of America and the Writers Guild of America – 5 percent in the first year. percent, and 4 and 3.5 percent in the second and third years respectively.

All these issues will be front and center in the fresh talks on Tuesday. And with the actors’ strike completing 100 days, the industry is becoming impatient to get back to business as usual, which will be possible sometime after the union and management reach a tentative agreement.

At the Roybal School of Film and Television Production Magnet event on October 13, prominent SAG-AFTRA member George Clooney called on the studios to soon return to the negotiating table with the artists’ union, saying that negotiations had reached a deadlock. . “Worrying.”

“At least come into the room,” he said. “Don’t take vacations.”

