SAG-AFTRA responds to studios as some progress seen toward ending strike

SAG-AFTRA delivered its response to the major studios’ latest proposal Thursday, as both sides make progress toward ending the actors’ strike.

Both sides are expected to resume talks on Friday. Both sides are trying to avoid another breakdown in negotiations, and each has a strong incentive to reach an agreement.

Studios have warned that next year’s summer blockbuster movies could be postponed and TV shows canceled if no deal is reached in the coming weeks. The union sees it as an empty threat, but is also dealing with growing unease among its A-list members.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA lowered its demand for a first-year increase in minimum rates from 11% to 9%. This is close to the studio situation, which is 7%.

Still, some cautioned against being overly optimistic.

A studio source said, “Nothing was resolved.”

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson also issued a brief statement.

“SAG-AFTRA declined to comment due to our ongoing negotiations and our intense focus on negotiating in good faith to ensure a fair deal for SAG-AFTRA members,” the spokesperson said.

There are still differences between the two sides on many other issues including Artificial Intelligence. Some progress has been seen in that area, although SAG-AFTRA continues to demand that the union be allowed to veto the use of AI in creating digital replicas.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has agreed to seek consent from the cast – although the exact details are still uncertain – but has also drawn the line at giving the union a veto.

There is also a long list of unresolved issues that have received less attention, but which may take a long time to resolve.

The CEOs of four major entertainment companies — Disney, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery — made their latest proposals on Tuesday.

The union led by Fran Drescher has pushed for a revenue cut of 57 cents per global subscriber from each platform. This would generate approximately $500 million per year.

The studio rejected this, calling it “untenable” and instead offered increased bonuses for the most-watched shows.

On Tuesday, AMPTP also offered to increase the minimum rates by 7%. The studio coalition had previously insisted on 5% – the same as the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.

A 7% increase would “break the pattern” – allowing SAG-AFTRA leadership to show members that their months spent on strike were worth it.

The two sides spent much of Tuesday arguing about the total value of the studio’s offer. The studio estimates it will be worth about $1.3 billion over three years. But SAG-AFTRA argues that the numbers are inflated, because upper-level performers don’t work at minimum rates, and won’t see an increase. SAG-AFTRA argues that the real value is closer to $800 million.

SAG-AFTRA has long sought an increase in the minimum to 11%, saying anything less would keep pace with inflation.

