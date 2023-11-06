SAG-AFTRA may take another day to respond to studios’ ‘best and final’ offer

It may take another day for SAG-AFTRA to respond to the studio’s “last, best and final” offer, as the union’s negotiating committee considers its next move.

The studio last spoke to the union leadership on Saturday afternoon, when a large group of CEOs sought to clarify that they would not make further concessions.

more than variety

After that meeting, some members of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee expressed dissatisfaction with the studio’s offer. At least four of them retweeted a post that urged A-list actors to put pressure on studio heads to come back with better terms.

SAG-AFTRA strike captain Chelsea Schwartz wrote on the poster, “It’s time for you to put pressure on the CEO.” “Call the studio heads. Yell at them on social media. Tell them to accept our deal. You can help us end this strike and save our profession! We are stronger together!”

Hollywood is eagerly awaiting the union’s response, as many hope to return to work as soon as possible after a six-month labor strike.

During a brief Zoom meeting Saturday, SAG-AFTRA leaders advised they would need more time to analyze and discuss the studio’s offer before giving their response. It was unclear when the union would respond, although at least some on the studio side expected a response Sunday.

However, as of Sunday afternoon it appeared a response would have to wait until Monday as the union continued to discuss the proposal internally.

The studio’s offer includes a success-based bonus structure in streaming. Under the proposal, if actors appear in a show that ranks among the most watched shows on the streaming platform, they will get double their normal remuneration.

The studios have steadily improved that bonus as negotiations have gone on, but they have not acceded to the union’s demand for a cut of total streaming revenue.

The studio also offered protection against artificial intelligence, and what the studio described as a “historic” increment. The union has advocated for stronger protections against the use of AI to create “digital doubles”. The fear is particularly acute for background actors, who may be among the first to be replaced by AI technology.

By using the words “last, best and final”, the studios are signaling that there will be no further negotiations, and the offer on the table is essentially a take-it-or-leave-it proposition. However, the union can ban elements it dislikes, and always has the option to remain on strike.

The strike is now in its 115th day.

Cynthia Littleton contributed to this story.

best variety

Sign up for Variety’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Click here to read the full article.

Source: www.bing.com