SAG-AFTRA approve agreement to end historic strike

SAG-AFTRA negotiators have approved a tentative agreement that will end the longest strike by actors against film and TV studios in Hollywood history.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the union said the 118-day strike will officially end at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

The union’s negotiating committee unanimously approved the deal. The agreement will go to the SAG-AFTRA national board for approval on Friday.

The two sides spent the past several days finalizing the deal, which will see first-time protections for actors against artificial intelligence and historic pay increases. The deal would raise most minimums by 7% — two percentage points more than the increases received by the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.

Full details are expected to be released Friday after the national board votes.

As the deal neared the finish line, AI remained one of the most complex issues to resolve. The union’s top negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland met with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers CEO Carol Lombardini via Zoom on Wednesday to work out final details.

In an appearance on CNBC on Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said he was “optimistic” that an agreement would be reached soon. He said the financial impact of the strike has been “negligible” so far, but warned it could be more serious if a settlement is not reached quickly.

“Obviously we want to try to preserve the summer of movies,” Iger said. “The whole industry is focused on that. “We don’t have much time to do that.”

AMPTP on Friday unveiled its “last, best and final” offer, which included increased bonuses for actors appearing on the most-watched streaming shows. The proposal did not include a key union priority – a share of the revenue from each streaming platform.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee spent 12 hours Sunday preparing its response. As of Monday, the union said differences remained on “several key issues.” AMPTP revised its AI language in a meeting Monday night, followed by a 10-hour SAG-AFTRA committee meeting on Tuesday.

The committee met again on Wednesday morning to continue its deliberations.

Union members must still vote to ratify an agreement, a process that is likely to take at least a week or more. But the strike has already been called off, which means the actors can return to work on Thursday.

Talks resumed on 24 October after a two-week disruption. Since then, there have been ongoing talks as both sides move towards an agreement.

Negotiations are generally left to employees of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the entity that bargains on behalf of the major studios. But four CEOs — NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and Disney’s Iger — have taken a hands-on role over the past six weeks.

The CEO met first with the leadership of the Writers Guild of America to hammer out that agreement in late September, and then several times with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland in an effort to end the disastrous strike. met up with. ,

Most TV and film productions have stopped since the writers’ strike six months ago. The Actors’ Union joined them in protest in mid-July and shut down all but a relatively small number of independent film productions.

Over the past several weeks, some A-list actors have become restless over the lack of a deal. In an interview on “CBS Mornings” on Tuesday, Tyler Perry apparently urged the union to declare victory.

“It’s really important to know when we’ve won,” he said.

And the studios have warned that unless a temporary deal is reached soon, the 2023-24 TV season will be over, and next summer’s theatrical season will be on the rocks.

Before this year, the longest strike by actors against TV and film companies had lasted for 95 days in 1980. The 2023 strike obliterated that mark on October 17.

Source: variety.com