SAG-AFTRA and studios end talks today; Guild awaits AMPTP response to latest proposal

Unique: Sunday this weekend will not be a day of rest for SAG-AFTRA leadership and the studios.

Today’s virtual session between AMPTP and guild leaders Fran Drescher, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and the SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee has just concluded.

over deadline

While Guild is awaiting a response from the studio on its latest proposal, it appears the two parties will be working out tomorrow, October 29th. Whether this involves another meeting, either virtual or face-to-face, or a review day. We hear, it hasn’t been decided yet.

Saturday’s virtual session was described by Deadline as “a deep dive” into the heart of the case.

The major studio Gang of Four – Disney’s Bob Iger, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley – were not in attendance today.

Studios are eager to restart global TV and feature production, which has been halted since the actors walked out 107 days ago on July 14. As they did with the WGA, AMPTP is pressuring the guild to lift the restraining order and get members back to work even before any tentative deal is confirmed. While the WGA had agreed to return to work during its deal ratification process with the studios, there were fewer complications given the size of the 160,000-strong Actors Guild than would enable the 12,000-member union to do so.

Today’s meeting follows Friday’s Zoom which many described as “underwhelming” regarding progress, however, both sides’ continued willingness to meet is a better sign than any negotiations.

After talks resumed on October 24, the studios proposed increasing minimum rates as well as increasing bonuses based on the success of streaming shows and movies. Sources on both sides informed Deadline that the studios agreed with SAG-AFTRA on Friday to offer a 7% increase in the minimum, with SAG-AFTRA offering a self-described “comprehensive counter,” increasing it from 11% to 9%. .

The studio’s proposal last week was in response to the actors’ request for a 57¢ annual fee per subscriber for streamers. Studio executives were furious at that request from SAG-AFTRA. The studios “suspended” negotiations for 12 days on October 11. Sarandos vehemently called the actors’ suggestion a “tax on customers”. Crabtree-Ireland expressed her views on Sarandos’ words at NY Comic-Con, saying they were “absurd!”

“It’s like saying that workers should be compensated for their work in the form of taxes. This is wrong. The reason products exist is because of their function. “There is not and never will be fair compensation, fair pay for workers,” SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator and national executive director told Deadline.

Some on the studio side criticized that subscriber fees would be counterproductive for actors given the decline in OTT service subscriptions; The AMPTP parties believed that a performance-based measure of revenue sharing was better.

Thursday night, during a week of withdrawal talks, an open letter to the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee from Julia Louis Dreyfus, Jon Hamm, Sarah Paulson, Chelsea Handler, Christian Slater, Sandra Oh, Daveed Diggs, Pedro Pascal and more given. “We would rather remain on strike than take a bad deal.”

Drescher, Crabtree-Ireland and the negotiating committee have expressed the need for the guild to overhaul an antiquated residual payment structure that does not account for streaming. Long gone are the guest star days when syndication leftovers from long-running broadcast series could ruin an actor’s year. Short episodic streaming orders are the new standard.

Already, the effects of the double strike have cost the state of California $6.5 billion, with production halted causing hardship to many workers down the line and the loss of 45 thousand jobs in the industry. Already, the delay to 2024’s global box office is set to cost $1.5 billion Mission: Impossible 8, Snow White and pixar’s Ilio For 2025 schedule. Even if the actors’ strike ends in the near future, the resumption of production and post-production of such films largely depends on the cast.

best of deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Click here to read the full article.

Source