Safety board says railroad automatic braking system needs improvements to prevent more derailments

Omaha, Neb. (AP) – Federal safety investigators said in a report Wednesday that railroads should have installed automatic braking systems years ago to better prevent collisions.

The National Transportation Safety Board report urged the Federal Railroad Administration and industry to develop new technology that could be used to improve positive train control systems. Their recommendations included at least one practical idea that the railroads could implement relatively quickly.

Railroads spent 12 years and about $15 billion to develop and install the automatic braking system after Congress killed 25 people and injured more than 100 in a 2008 collision between a commuter and freight train in California.

The system, in place on about 58,000 miles (93,000 kilometers) of track nationwide as of 2020, is designed to reduce human error by automatically stopping trains in certain situations, such as when they collide, derail due to excessive speed, and There is a danger of landing. Entering tracks under maintenance or traveling in the wrong direction.

The National Transportation Safety Board has stated that more than 150 train accidents since 1969 could have been prevented by positive train controls. The agency had recommended the automatic braking system for years before it was mandated by Congress, which twice extended the original 2015 deadline and gave railroads until the end of 2020 to complete the system.

The Association of American Railroads trade group said the industry is focused on “maintaining and advancing” braking systems and will continue to look for improvements.

“The railways are continuing their work to improve the system to further improve safety and reduce accidents,” said association spokeswoman Jessica Kahanek.

The Federal Railroad Administration did not immediately comment on the new report.

Rail safety has been a major concern across the country this year after a Norfolk Southern train carrying hazardous materials derailed and caught fire in eastern Ohio. The accident was probably caused by overheating of the bearings and the automatic braking system is not designed to stop.

President Jennifer Homendy said positive train control is clearly helping to improve rail safety, but “we have not achieved the goal of zero fatalities on our railroads, which means we need to do more to strengthen safety.” We can do a lot more and we must do it.”

Railroads have suggested that the braking system could make a second crew member in the cab of the locomotive unnecessary, but unions have long opposed the idea of ​​reducing train crews to one person due to safety concerns.

The National Transportation Safety Board stated that the current railroad braking system had several deficiencies that developed partly because the system had to be designed so that each railroad’s system could work on the other railroad’s. Locomotives are often passed back and forth between tracks to help keep trains running.

One of the more practical recommendations made by the board was that railroads develop a way to automatically turn the automatic braking system back on after manually disabling it to allow normal switching movements in which the train is switched to red. Involves returning to the main line through signals.

Currently, the automatic braking system will remind an engineer to turn the system back on if they do not do so within several miles of the switching move being completed, but the safety board said that could lead to derailment before the warning occurs.

The braking system also uses a combination of GPS sensors on the locomotive with trackside sensors to monitor where the engine is and stop the train if an engineer misses a stop signal or a crew is working on the tracks ahead. Sends a signal to stop.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the system often imposes low speed limits and relies on engineers to stop its trains on time, which doesn’t always work.

The system also has difficulty preventing rear-end collisions, partly because it is not set up to track how long a train is and does not know where the rear of the train is. The board recommended that the Federal Railroad Administration and the railroads continue to find a solution using GPS sensors at the end of the train.

The braking system does not have the ability to stop the train if there is an object such as a car or person on the track, so the safety board also recommended developing a set of sensors that could help with this.

Josh Funk, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com