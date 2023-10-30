Safestyle UK cuts 680 jobs after going into administration

Interpath Advisory revealed that all but about 70 of the firm’s employees lost their jobs.

SafeStyle UK faces recession across housing market this year

Around 680 employees of Safestyle UK have lost their jobs after the business went into administration.

Interpath Advisory, which appointed administrators to the door and window maker, revealed that all but about 70 of the firm’s staff had lost their jobs.

The remaining employees have been kept on board to assist in the ‘orderly closure’ of the group, Interpath said.

Safestyle UK operates 42 sales branches and installation depots across the UK and has a manufacturing plant in Wombwell, South Yorkshire.

It has been battling a downturn in the UK housing market, caused largely by rising mortgage rates, inflationary pressures and declining consumer confidence.

During the summer, trade was affected by very wet weather in July, followed by unseasonably warm weather in late August and early September.

Earlier this month, the Bradford-based company warned it could breach its debt covenants if losses were worse than expected.

Interpath was recruited to explore strategic alternatives, yet last week Safestyle said it did not expect to receive refinancing or a capital injection and that shareholders were unlikely to make any money from the sale.

As a result, Safestyle UK shares, which had already fallen by almost 99 per cent before the start of the year, had their trading suspended on the AIM market on Friday.

The same day, its subsidiary HPAS and holding companies Style Group Holdings and Style Group UK realized they could not continue trading, so SafeStyle called in administrators.

Rick Harrison, managing director of Interpath Advisory, commented: ‘This is a really challenging time for companies in the home improvement market.

‘After seeing strong sales during the Covid lockdown period, many companies are seeing business being impacted due to the cost of living crisis and rising costs.

‘Unfortunately for Safestyle, and despite the tireless efforts of the management team in recent months, these challenges have proven very difficult to overcome.’

Lee Parkinson, an organizer with the GMB union, said: ‘Safestyle UK staff are completely let down by mismanagement from the top levels of the business.

‘More than 600 workers have been brutally cut out of work just weeks before Christmas, with no guarantee they will even receive last week’s pay.

‘The impact of this closure on the Barnsley community cannot be overstated. This is absolutely devastating. We need immediate answers as to where the money went.

