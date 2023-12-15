SafeMoon's financial woes deepen with Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing

Decentralized finance (DeFi) project SafeMoon has officially filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, also known as “liquidation bankruptcy,” with the United States Bankruptcy Court in the District of Utah. The development follows several months of turmoil within the company.

The voluntary petition was filed by attorney Mark Rose and signed by Chief Restructuring Officer Kenneth Ehrler.

safemoon bankruptcy

SafeMoon US LLC, the related company, has estimated assets ranging from $10 million to $50 million and liabilities estimated between $100,001 and $500,000, according to a Dec. 14 filing.

Despite the lack of an official announcement from the project, the current development seems inevitable considering the turmoil the company is going through.

A letter addressed to employees, purportedly written by the firm’s chief restructuring officer, surfaced on Reddit, clarifying that the reason behind the inability to complete employee salary payments ahead of the official filing was the firm’s bankruptcy proceedings. Was told.

The letter advised employees to submit claims for their unpaid wages to the bankruptcy court.

Like many projects in 2021, SafeMoon received support from celebrities and influencers like Jake Paul and Soulja Boy. However, a lawsuit filed in February 2022 claimed that musicians like Nick Carter, Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, and YouTubers Jake Paul and Ben Phillips were accused of copying actual Ponzi schemes.

He was accused of misleading investors into acquiring the project’s native SAFEMOON tokens by falsely promising unrealistic profits.

In response to these developments, several experts shared their perspectives on the controversial protocol while advising potential investors to exercise caution.

internal chaos

This bankruptcy adds to the recent challenges facing the company, which is facing scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for accusing SafeMoon as well as its founder Kyle Nagy, CEO John Karoni and CTO Thomas Smith of violating securities laws. It happened exactly one month later. The regulator described the situation as a “large-scale fraudulent scheme”.

According to prosecutors, Caroni faces a potential maximum sentence of 45 years in prison if convicted.

Karoni and Smith were taken into custody, while Negi remains absconding for unknown reasons. Smith, who managed to secure bail via a $500,000 bond, was reportedly taking a plea deal. Caroni’s attempt to obtain temporary release, on the other hand, was blocked by the prosecution after a day.

Last month, Caroni was granted bail, the same amount as his co-executive, set at $500,000. If released, he would live in his Miami apartment without access to crypto exchanges and wallets. Additionally, he will be banned from promoting any of his businesses.

However, New York District Judge LaShawn DeArcy Hall intervened, blocking Judge Oberg’s decision to grant bail after the hearing in Utah.

The prosecution then argued that Caroni posed a high risk of escape, citing his substantial connections in Europe, including his fiancée. Furthermore, he claims the court miscalculated the defendant’s assets, arguing that Caroni still had access to millions of dollars, making the proposed $500,000 bail inadequate.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com