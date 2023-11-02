SafeMoon Executives Face DOJ Arrest and SEC Charges – SFM Drops Over 50%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced charges against SafeMoon, its creator Kyle Nagy, the company’s CEO, John Karoni, and CTO, Thomas Smith.

The SEC alleges that these individuals carried out a “large-scale fraud scheme” involving the unregistered sale of SafeMoon (SFM), a “crypto asset security” as defined by the SEC.

According to the complaint, instead of distributing promised profits and taking the tokens “safely to the moon,” the defendants allegedly wiped out billions in market capitalization, misappropriated investor funds, and siphoned off the crypto for personal use. Withdrawal of over $200 million in assets.

On this matter, David Hirsch, head of the SEC Enforcement Division’s Crypto Assets and Cyber ​​Unit, stressed the need for caution in decentralized finance (DeFi).

SEC charges SafeMoon and executives

According to the complaint, Kyle Nagy assured investors that the funds were securely locked in SafeMoon’s liquidity pool and inaccessible to anyone, including the defendants.

However, according to the SEC’s investigation, large portions of the liquidity pool were never locked up, and the defendants allegedly misused millions of dollars by engaging in extravagant purchases such as McLaren cars, luxury homes, and lavish travel.

The SEC’s complaint shows that the price of SFM rose by more than 55,000 percent before falling by almost 50 percent when the public learned that the liquidity pool was not locked as claimed.

Specifically, Caroni and Smith allegedly used misappropriated assets to manipulate the market and inflate the price of SafeMoon through wash trading.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, accuses the defendants of violating the registration and anti-fraud provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Prosecution opened against officials for securities fraud

An indictment was also unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn, charging Braden John Karoni, Kyle Nagy and Thomas Smith with securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy. Breonna Peace, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, announced the arrest and charges.

United States Attorney Peace stressed his commitment to pursuing fraudsters in the digital asset sector, saying that their “ill-gotten gains” will not protect them from justice.

Special Agent-in-Charge Ivan J. of Homeland Security Investigations, New York Arévalo highlighted the “relentless pursuit” of investors and individuals exploiting the financial system for personal gain.

It is noteworthy that the charges in an indictment are allegations, and defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.

SFM token reaches lowest trading price since launch

Following the recent news revelations, there has been a significant decline in SFM with a drop of over 52%. Currently, the token is trading at $0.00009142, which is its lowest trading price since its launch in 2022. This substantial decline of more than 72% within the last year underlines the seriousness of the matter.

Furthermore, when examining other time-frames, the token has seen a decline of 49%, 34% and 24% in the last seven, fourteen and thirty days respectively. These figures highlight the continuing downward trend and emphasize the gravity of the situation.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com