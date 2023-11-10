Safemoon CEO’s bail granted, then stayed

SafeMoon, a project that aimed to “safely” moon a token – mostly by preventing holders from having to cash out with large fees – once investors discovered that investment pools were not actually locked as promised, Within the same month the project had reached a market capitalization of $5.7 billion.

The founders are on trial

According to court documents, prosecutors believe that the SFM tokens were actually used to finance a life of luxury for those at the top of the project.

“As charged, the defendants knowingly misled investors and used millions of dollars to further their greedy scheme and enrich themselves by purchasing custom Porsche sports cars, other luxury vehicles and real estate.”

This opinion is bolstered by the nearly $9 million smart contract exploit the project suffered earlier this year, which many believe was an inside job.

According to prosecutors, founders Kyle Nagy, Thomas Smith and Braden John Karoni committed securities fraud. Karoni – the project’s CEO – faces a statutory maximum of 45 years in prison if convicted.

The bail order will be reviewed by the judge

Earlier this month, Karoni and Smith were arrested, while Nagy remains free for unknown reasons. Smith has since managed to secure bail in exchange for a $500,000 bond and is reportedly working on a plea deal.

Caroni also attempted to secure temporary release – however, prosecutors blocked his bid a day later.

On 8 November Karoni was also granted bail on the same amount as his co-executive. If granted, Caroni will be allowed to live in his Miami apartment without access to crypto exchanges and wallets. They will also be barred from promoting any of their businesses in any form.

However, New York District Judge LaShawn DeArcy Hall has put on hold Judge Oberg’s decision to grant bail following the hearing in Utah.

According to the prosecution, Caroni is a high risk of flight due to his extensive contacts in Europe – including his fiancée.

Furthermore, the court allegedly failed to accurately assess the defendant’s assets. Prosecutors believe Caroni still has access to millions of dollars – $500k is a drop in the bucket compared to that.

“If convicted, the defendant faces a statutory maximum of 45 years in prison. All these facts provide defendants with powerful incentives to leverage their substantial (and opaque) financial assets and foreign ties to avoid that outcome.

Caroni’s bail conditions will be reviewed at a later date – and could be revoked altogether.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com