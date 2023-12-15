SAE's NACS certification is ready, and it'll fix every EV charging problem once and for all

SAE has followed through with its plan to complete its NACS certification by the end of the year, and the NACS standard is now ready to go into effect. And the new standard promises to solve Very The charging problem was solved in one fell swoop.

Tesla released the specifications of its charging connector in November 2022. It was called the “North American Charging Standard”, a somewhat absurd name at the time, considering that Tesla was the only company using it.

However, since Tesla has the majority of the US EV market, Tesla’s reasoning was that most cars and most DC charging stations in the US already use Tesla’s connector, so it should be considered a de facto standard anyway.

Not many people took it seriously for a few months, until Ford shook up the industry by announcing it would adopt the NACS plug on upcoming vehicles. Shortly thereafter, GM made the same move, and now basically everyone else has done the same.

This prompted SAE, the professional engineering organization that develops industry standards, to take up the flag of creating a de facto, independent standard that is no longer in Tesla’s hands. This is an important step because many governments and companies would have a problem with one company having control over a standard that, at this point, seems like everyone plans to use it.

How will NACS solve multiple EV charging problems simultaneously?

We had another conversation with Rodney McGee, PhD, of the University of Delaware, who chairs SAE’s NACS task force, and told us that the new standard will be announced soon by the White House. He was quite excited to have the standard rolled out so soon and told us how NACS is going to solve multiple problems with EV charging at the same time.

In particular, it should make charging installation cheaper for commercial entities, making charging cheaper and easier for businesses (potentially, including large apartment buildings); making charging more interoperable between commercial and personal vehicles; And unlock new possibilities for street charging for electric vehicles.

The main reason for this is to preserve NACS’s support for 277 volts, as opposed to the 208-240 voltages of the J1772. This simple change unlocks many benefits that will eliminate many charging problems.

Why does it matter? 277V is one phase of the three-phase 480V supply that comes with most commercial utility connections (especially those that support DC chargers). Which means secondary step-down transformers are no longer necessary for AC chargers, making EV charging installations cheaper and more efficient.

When you make EV charging installation cheaper and easier for businesses, it also means more chargers at workplaces, giving another option for people who can’t charge at home. This means more opportunity to charge anywhere else you might park, and more opportunity to charge means more EVs plugged in at any given time which means more batteries on the grid in a potential V2G future. Capacity will be available.

Saving businesses money is a good thing, but the most important thing here is that by making commercial installations cheaper, it means EV chargers, without the need for large transformer rooms to further step down the voltage in mixed-use apartment buildings. Banks can be established more easily. , And He This means more people will have the convenience of having a charger where their car spends the most time.

The news is also good for those who don’t have a parking space – city dwellers who use street parking. The NACS standard includes a provision that will enable the installation of chargers in lampposts, something we have seen trialled in London. Similar efforts have been made in the US, but they are low level because the J1772 standard requires permanently attached cables, which means roadside cables fall over, break, They get scattered here and there and are otherwise misused.

Instead the new NACS standard uses a standardized receptacle – which is actually the same one used in the EU and China – that can be plugged in with a ~$100-200 carry-along cable that EV drivers can carry with their car. (and the receptacle has a locking mechanism). Making each driver responsible for his or her own cable makes maintenance easier in public places, otherwise, no one is really on hand to make sure the cables don’t get misused.

Unlike J1772, NACS allows AC and DC through the same connector. ccs is Similar J1772 plugs in, but with an extra two pins on the bottom, so the connectors are not the same. With NACS, the connectors are the same for both types of charging.

Another potential benefit here includes medium and heavy duty vehicles, which can charge up to 52 kW AC from the same receptacle, using 3 stages or 1 stage respectively, as light duty vehicles can charge at 20 kW. 20kW may be a bit low for some larger vehicles – school buses and similar vehicles – so allowing those vehicles to charge at up to 52kW from the same location where light duty might charge at 20kW is a big plus. It will be a boon.

And in the end, all these boons add up to a world where chargers are easier to install and maintain, and easier for everyone to use those chargers wherever they’re parked, which means More cars are plugged in at any given time. And if everyone is plugged in all the time, that means more capacity is available for a potential vehicle-to-grid future. If V2G ever takes off, we would like to see more cars plugged in, because more cars plugged in means more capacity will be available to the grid. And that means making AC infrastructure cheaper, enabling 277V support and carry-along cables.

However, there is a potential problem on the horizon: Both California and the US federal government (through NEVI) have invested a lot of money in charging station deployment, and the original intent of that money was to install roadside DC chargers that are compatible as much as possible. . So now, will those rules fully adopt NACS and allow funds to be used to establish the new standard, or will they require CCS-compliant deployment so as not to leave the installed base of vehicles behind, even if Is CCS now, effectively, a dead standard? (A compromise option being discussed is to require CCS for DC chargers, but completely insist on NACS for AC chargers)

This decision point is also a bit ironic, as it seems that the existence of NACS was prompted by NEVI in the first place. Tesla eventually had to introduce a “standard” when the government offered billions of dollars to companies that installed chargers with the restriction that those chargers be compatible with multiple vehicles. At the time, it wasn’t really a standard because only Tesla was using it, and it was somewhat of a last ditch effort to save the Tesla connector. Then, when Ford decided to use NACS, it started all the other dominoes to fall. Now, NACS is effective, but it only happened because of NEVI in the first place – and NEVI now has the difficult decision whether to accept the (positive) situation it has caused, even if it removes some of the established basis from which it became effective. Make it. As NACS changes use-by dates will inevitably mean fewer CCS/J1772 chargers over time.

Electrek’s Tech

We are actually very surprised that this standardization process has already been finished. SAE aims to be finished by the end of the year, but standards can take a long time and require a lot of cooperation from organizations with different motivations.

One reason this process ended so quickly is that we are now further along in the world’s electrification journey, and auto manufacturers, many of whom now have divisions in the charging business, can see the benefit of making charger installation cheaper. Are.

And although we may be a little hyperbolic in the title, it really does fix one of the few Real There are problems with electric cars right now. There are many perceived problems with EVs that are based on misconceptions, but what is not a misconception is that there are huge barriers to purchasing an EV for those who do not have a garage.

Inexpensive AC charger installation benefits allow better charging options for workplace, garage and street parking, all contributing to the victory of environmental justice. This makes EV charging easier for renters or people who don’t otherwise have access to their own garage/off-street parking where they can install a charger. And that means more EVs, and cleaner air in low-income communities, too.

This has been a problem for a long time, and some piecemeal solutions have been proposed and are in the works, but this standard should help make that problem more solvable.

The irony is that one thing is standard Not there. The solution is the problem we talked about in our previous article titled – Plug and Charge. That article explains how certification problems are preventing Plug & Charge from being as good as it is in the US, and unfortunately the SAE NACS standard (which it calls J3400) won’t solve it. However, a solution to that problem is in the works in a separate proceeding, and it looks like the NACS change may be the impetus needed to solve it once and for all.

