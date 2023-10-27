Sadiq Khan pressures Keir Starmer to support Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Sadiq Khan has stepped up pressure on Keir Starmer to support calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement on Friday, the Labor London mayor said the troop increase would “further deepen the humanitarian disaster” in the region.

“I join the international community in calling for a ceasefire. “This will stop the killings and allow vital aid supplies to reach those who need them in Gaza.”

Khan’s intervention came amid growing backlash among Labor MPs over Starmer’s response to the crisis in the Middle East.

The Labor leader angered many when during an interview on LBC he appeared to support Israel’s cut off water, fuel and food supplies to Gaza.

Many voters across the country were angry and made their views known to their local Labor MPs.

Starmer has since emphasized that he was supporting Israel’s right to defend itself in general terms rather than those specific tactics.

However, the dispute has escalated over the past week as calls for the Labor Party to support a ceasefire in the war have increased.

Starmer met with almost a dozen Muslim Labor MPs and peers yesterday to hear their concerns.

In a later statement, he said only that he supported US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s call for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting rather than a complete ceasefire to deliver aid to Gaza.

100 Labor MPs – including 40 frontbenchers – have made their unhappiness known to Starmer’s office.

Khan said: “The terrible situation in Gaza now looks set to get even worse. Thousands of innocent civilians – men, women and children – have already been killed.

“And it is becoming impossible to deliver aid to those who most desperately need it. There is now the possibility of a substantial military escalation, which would deepen the humanitarian disaster.

“I join the international community in calling for a ceasefire. This will stop the killings and allow vital aid supplies to reach the needy people in Gaza.

“This will give the international community more time to prevent a prolonged conflict in the region and further devastating loss of life.

“Israel has the right to defend itself, to target those responsible for the horrific October 7 terrorist attack, and to take action to free the hostages.

“The international community must redouble its efforts to free the hostages.”

Labor MPs have been offered security advice amid rising tensions over the ongoing war, HuffPost UK revealed yesterday.

