Sacramento County Sheriff accused of disrupting efforts to stop thefts at major retail stores

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper criticized the stores and a business trade group on social media this week for disrupting deputies’ efforts to stop retail theft and failing to address reduced penalties for property crimes.

Cooper said his office conducted operations at both Target and Walgreens locations to arrest people experiencing homelessness who were allegedly shoplifting. Plans for deputies at both stores were halted, he said in a social media post Thursday, adding that it was a reminder that big retailers “don’t care about retail theft or the consumer.”

“We don’t tell big retail how to do their job, they shouldn’t tell us how to do ours,” Cooper said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Target, which Cooper says wanted to avoid negative press, did not want deputies to arrest people inside the store and only at the back of the establishment, Sheriff wrote in one of his posts. Walgreens’ corporate office suddenly prevented the deputy from carrying out the operation he had planned with store employees, Sgt. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Amar Gandhi said in a phone interview.

“We were told they did not want to make a scene inside the store and did not want people filming it and posting it on social media,” Cooper wrote of Target. “They didn’t want negative press. Incredible.”

Target did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

“Theft continues to be one of the biggest challenges facing retailers across the country, including Walgreens, and that’s why we’re partnering with law enforcement, elected officials and the community to solve this issue,” Walgreens spokesperson Marty Maloney said in an emailed statement. “Partnering with the leaders of.”

“We frequently work with law enforcement agencies on sting operations in California and the rest of the counties as part of a multi-pronged approach to combating organized retail crime and theft, and invite future and additional collaboration, including with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department “

Gandhi declined to talk about the specific actions of representatives in these cases and their efforts to prevent retail theft. But he said the Sheriff’s Office works with businesses to prepare a specific response for each situation.

At Walgreens, deputies brought in homeless outreach teams because many of the alleged suspects were homeless residents, Gandhi said. Cooper said at the X that several suspects slept outside the store overnight.

“Small businesses, grocery stores, and ‘mom and pop’ shops are the businesses that are really suffering,” Cooper wrote, “They are operating on very thin margins and cannot afford these losses and pass the cost on to you directly. “Think about this the next time you choose where to shop.”

California Retailers Association

Cooper also criticized the California Retailers Association, which represents retailers’ interests before the state legislature.

He said his talks with group CEO Rachel Michelinie to address Proposition 47 have failed.

Proposition 47, passed by voters in 2014, has led to increased scrutiny by law enforcement for being too liberal. The referendum reclassified some non-violent property crimes as misdemeanors causing damage less than $950. Criticism of Proposition 47 has increased as videos of so-called “smash and grab” robberies have gone viral on social media.

Rachel, I’ve been trying to work with your organization long before you were there. We have spoken countless times over the past several years to try to work together to fix the problem of retail theft caused by Proposition 47. Unfortunately, my efforts with you and the CRA have not been successful… pic.twitter.com/8c2zC9jE45 – Jim Cooper (@SheriffJCooper) 10 November 2023

Gandhi charged the California Retailers Association with fighting against Proposition 20, which aimed to increase penalties for shoplifting. It failed in a referendum in 2020 with 62% of voters rejecting it.

“They could care less about consumer safety or rising costs,” Gandhi said.

A spokesperson for the California Retailers Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Experts have mixed reactions regarding the impact of Proposition 47 on property crime.

Charis Kubrin, a professor of criminology, law and society at UC Irvine, recently told The Sacramento Bee that crime isn’t the only factor causing problems at retail stores — it’s part of a puzzle.

“These organized criminal gangs, the break-ins that are making the news, the commercial robberies that we’re seeing, the commercial burglaries, none of those particular forms of retail theft have anything to do with Proposition 47 by definition, Kubrin said.

The Public Policy Institute of California said shoplifting increased by nearly 29% in 2022 compared to the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, retail theft incidents are still 8% lower than before the pandemic.

But according to the PPIC report, commercial burglaries increased by 16% last year compared to 2019. The nonprofit research institute said commercial robberies are set to increase by more than 13% in 2022 compared to 2019.

