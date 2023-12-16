SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Sacramento City Council member pleaded innocent Friday to federal charges that he hired undocumented workers at his local grocery stores, underpaid them and defrauded the government of COVID-19. Had cheated in -19 relief fund.

Council member Sean Loloi and Carla Montoya, general manager of Loloi’s four Viva Supermarket stores, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud the U.S. Department of Labor, possession and use of false immigration documents, obstruction of agency proceedings, and wire fraud. Argued.

Loloi also pleaded not guilty to charges that he falsified records and diverted money in a pandemic relief fraud scheme, a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office said. Both were ordered to be released from custody.

“Today’s news comes as a shock, especially since I came to this country with absolutely nothing as a teenager in 1989 and have served the disadvantaged in our grocery stores and as a city council member. Has worked tirelessly to meet needs; “I will continue to fight both of these charges,” Loloi said in a statement to KTXL-TV and the Sacramento Bee.

According to the Bee, Montoya’s attorney, William Portanova, told the court that she is “a hard-working mother” who has “raised a family, paid her taxes, and she’s unfortunately at this point in time.” is in. But, by the end of it, we hope to get him out of the situation.

Loloi, whose term expires in December 2024, is under pressure to resign after federal investigators raided his store and home in October. Loloi has said that he will not contest elections again.

An indictment issued by a federal grand jury alleges that since 2008, Loloi and Montoya conspired to employ numerous workers who did not have authorization to work in the United States and to reduce labor costs. For not paying them overtime.

Prosecutors alleged that Loloi and his manager controlled workers through intimidation tactics, including threats to involve immigration authorities and making workers who did not speak English sign untranslated documents before being hired. Was, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said workers were paid in cash or “green checks” that could only be cashed in stores, forcing workers to pay surcharges for the service.

Prosecutors said some employees were asked to obtain fake documents.

The indictment says fraudulent Social Security and permanent resident cards were found in the personnel files of at least 289 Viva employees.

Prosecutors said that when Labor Department investigators began investigating the supermarket chain, Loloi used various tactics to thwart the investigation, including lying to investigators and providing them with false documents, threatening employees, and harassing them. Including ordering people to lie about their jobs.

If Loloi and Montoya are convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and lesser sentences for other charges.

The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com