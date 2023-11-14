The prestigious award recognizes pioneering work in the technology and AI field

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Builder.AI, the AI-powered composable software platform that allows every business and entrepreneur to operate digitally, today announced that its Founder and Chief Wizard, Sachin Dev Duggal Has been named. As the overall winner of the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ 2023 UK. Sachin was recognized for his pioneering work in the technology sector and was described by the independent UK judging panel as the embodiment of entrepreneurial spirit, impact and purpose.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ recognizes entrepreneurial achievement among individuals and companies who demonstrate vision, leadership and success, and who work to improve the quality of life in their communities, countries and around the world. 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ in the UK and more than 2,000 business leaders have celebrated since the program was created.

“It is an honor and great humility to be named as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ 2023 for the UK, especially in this momentous year that marks the 25th anniversary of the programme. “This award truly recognizes the hard work, dedication and talent of the entire Builder family,” said Sachin Dev Duggal, Founder of Builder.AI. “This award truly recognizes the hard work, dedication and talent of the entire Builder family.” was developed to provide opportunities for those who want to build exceptional digitally driven businesses on their own terms, but do not necessarily have the technical skills, network or budget to create their own solutions. We have always been purpose-driven and believe that the power of our platform allows anyone with any idea to make it a reality – which further encapsulates the spirit of this award.

This year, over 160 entrepreneurs from across the UK entered the programme, with 24 regional winners selected to compete for the prestigious UK title. Sachin will now represent UK EY World Entrepreneur of the Year ™.

Lynn Rattigan, EY Entrepreneur of the Year™ UK Partner Sponsor, said: “The caliber of entries for Entrepreneur of the Year™ this year was exceptionally high and Sachin Dev Duggal is very deserving of the overall UK winner. Sachin is an inspiring business leader who has turned his dream into reality and has raised over $450 million in funding to date. Sachin will now represent the UK at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ in 2024 and we look forward to his continued success.”

Sachin believes that every business and every entrepreneur should be empowered to unleash their true potential. In a world of technology where the only constant is change, Sachin is pushing the boundaries of the notion that building software or apps is too difficult and only for a select few with coding skills, restricting creativity and digital ideas from ever taking off. Prevents starting. They created Builder with the mission of making software development as easy as ordering a pizza; The company is growing nearly 9x since beta, powering the dreams of the next 500 million digital builders.

Founded in 2016, Builder.ai continues to lead the industry with its AI-powered composable software platform that allows anyone to build apps (web or mobile) – faster and more affordably. By breaking the software into reusable Lego-like features, and combining it with cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Natasha (The world’s first AI product manager) and its patented software assembly line, Builder.ai has been able to demonstrate success globally in allowing customers of all sizes to become software first.

In May 2023, Builder.ai closed its Series D, bringing its total raise to over $450M and also announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, which also includes an equity investment from Microsoft. The collaboration will see both companies collaborate on building AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to develop applications and become digitally native without the need for any technical expertise. Builder.ai has been growing at over 100% year over year and over the past year has become one of the largest producers of custom software in the world.

About builder.ai

Builder.ai® is an AI-powered composable software platform for every idea and company on the planet. The AI-powered assembly line ties together reusable features like LEGO, uses Building Blocks™ automation to reduce human effort, leverages a verified network of experts to massively enhance development capabilities , and produces apps at near zero failure rates that are many times cheaper and faster. Compared to traditional software development.

Led by serial entrepreneur Sachin Dev Duggal, Builder.ai is reshaping how software is built and operated with a suite of products and services including Builder Studio, Builder Cloud, Builder Now, Studio Store, and Studio Rapid. Is. In 2020, Builder.ai joined the 2023 Fast Company list of the most innovative companies, Europe’s “Hottest AI Startup” and “Hottest Scale-Ups” of 2022 for Europe’s successful tech start-ups and best COVID-19 innovation. ” has been awarded. Recognized as ‘Visionary’ in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Recovery and Multi-Experience Development Platform at CogX. Builder.ai is headquartered in London, supported by employees and centers in Delhi NCR, Singapore, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Sophia Antipolis and Dubai. For more information, visit Builder.ai.

About EY Entrepreneur of the Year™

Entrepreneur of the Year® is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for unbeatable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program connects entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that fuel growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur of the Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. National overall award winners compete for the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ title. Visit eye.com/us/eoy.

