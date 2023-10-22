S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; Powell, ECB, BoC, Australia CPI, Germany IFO, UK Jobs

Recommended by Manish Jaradi

Get a forecast of your free top trading opportunities

Global equity markets fell sharply in the week amid rising tensions in the Middle East and a rise in US Treasury yields after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door to further tightening.

The MSCI All Country World Index fell 2.4%, the S&P 500 index fell 2.4% and the Nasdaq 100 index fell 2.8%. The German DAX 40 fell 2.6% and the UK FTSE 100 fell 2.6%. In Asia, the Hang Seng index fell 3.6%, while Japan’s Topix fell 2.3%. Risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar were mostly lower. Bitcoin jumped nearly 10% during the week.

Market performance last week

Source data: Bloomberg; Chart prepared in Excel.

Note: The global bonds proxy used is the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index UnhedgedUSD; The commodity proxy used is BBG Commodity Total Returns.

US Treasury 10-year yields rose to the highest level since mid-2007 after Powell acknowledged the impact of tight financial conditions but closed off the possibility of further tightening given the strength of the economy and tight labor markets. . In recent weeks, the negative correlation between bonds and equities has reached its highest level in years, suggesting that the bond market is a leading indicator for stocks. Yields have increased despite growing fears of escalating conflict in the Middle East. The flight-to-safety has taken gold to a 5-month high.

Meanwhile, third-quarter US earnings season is shifting into top gear, with 86 companies in the index reporting. While sales surprises have been mixed so far, earnings growth has been a surprise, likely a reflection that earnings have been down this cycle.

The main focus next week is on the European Central Bank’s interest rate decision on Thursday. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, but insists rates will remain high for an extended period. The Bank of Canada is also expected to hold off on easing price pressure at its meeting on Wednesday.

Germany GfK Consumer Confidence, Germany HCOB Manufacturing PMI flash and UK Jobs data are due on Tuesday along with a speech by ECB Chair Lagarde. Decisions on Australia Q3 CPI, German IFO Business Climate and Bank of Canada interest rates are due on Wednesday. ECB interest rate decision, speech by ECB Chair Lagarde, speech by Fed Chair Powell, US durable goods orders and US Q3 GDP are due on Thursday. US core PCE price index data is due on Friday.

US Dollar Forecast: Fed and US yields maintain USD support

Key Fed members came out in support of keeping rates on hold, allowing bond market premiums to keep financial conditions strong. The additional safe haven appeal provides us with USD.

Oil Weekly Forecast: Technical signals for further upside but geopolitics is the key

From a technical perspective, oil prices are poised to rise further, but tensions in the Middle East will remain a key driver of oil prices in the coming week. Will we see a fresh YTD high?

Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP wait for ECB. Breakout or breakdown ahead?

This article presents a detailed analysis of EUR/USD and EUR/GBP, considering both fundamental and technical perspectives ahead of the ECB decision. It also examines important price levels that may apply in the next week.

Gold/Silver Weekly Forecast: A Dead-Cat Bounce or a Game Changer?

The recent surge in gold and silver has raised questions about whether it is time to re-evaluate the bearish outlook. Is it time to reevaluate the broader approach?

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: JPY heading towards 150

JPY prices look vulnerable to another breach of the 150 resistance level ahead of a US data-focused week.

Australian dollar forecast: RBA – from implicit to explicit – times of crisis

The Australian dollar is struggling to gain ground, but the RBA may turn to a more dovish stance and this could manifest as the CPI remains strong. Where to go for AUD/USD and EUR/AUD?

British Pound (GBP) Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP

Sterling has been falling against various currencies and this is likely to continue into next week.

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 weekly forecast: Keep an eye on Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon earnings

Corporate earnings from tech mega-cap Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon could dictate market sentiment and set the trading tone for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 in the week ahead.

Recommended by Manish Jaradi

forex for beginners

— Article body written by DailyFX.com strategist Manish Jarradi

— Individual articles written by DailyFX team members

— Contact Jaradi and follow him on Twitter: @JaradiManish

Element within element. You probably didn’t want to do this! Instead load your application’s JavaScript bundle inside the element.

Source: www.dailyfx.com