S Jaishankar said India has actually softened the oil markets and gas markets through procurement policies.

London:

Emphasizing India’s role in stabilizing global oil and gas markets through its strategic procurement policies amid the Russia-Ukraine war, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India’s procurement policies managed “global inflation”.

During the conversation titled ‘How a billion people see the world’ organized by the Indian High Commission in London, Mr Jaishankar discussed India’s influential position in global affairs.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, “So we have actually softened the oil markets and gas markets through our procurement policies. As a result, we have actually managed global inflation. I look forward to thanking you.”

The minister pointed out that India’s approach towards oil purchases prevented the rise in global oil prices, thereby preventing potential competition with Europe in the market.

He elaborated, “When it comes to purchases… I think global oil prices would have been higher because we would have gone to the same suppliers in the same market as Europe did and as we found out “Europe would have paid a higher price than us.” ,

Acknowledging India’s importance in global markets, Mr Jaishankar said, “We saw that in the LNG markets where actually a lot of the supply that was traditionally coming to Asia was diverted to Europe and actually at least At least India was a big enough country to command some respect.” But there were a lot of smaller countries that didn’t even get a response to their tender in Paris because the LNG suppliers were no longer interested in doing deals with them.”

“They have bigger fish to fry,” the foreign minister said.

Addressing India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, Mr Jaishankar highlighted the balance between principles and interests.

“We’ve learned how tough people talk about principles…but they are influenced by interest. In this particular case, we have a very powerful interest in maintaining our relationship with Russia.”

The conversation, part of Mr Jaishankar’s five-day visit to the UK, took place at the Royal Over-Seas League Club and was moderated by journalist Lionel Barber.

In the conversation, the External Affairs Minister also underlined India’s important role in reforms of global institutions like G20 and BRICS and said that “we are partly evolutionary, partly revolutionary.” Addressing the audience, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar emphasized India’s unique position in the emerging global scenario.

Barber asked Mr Jaishankar, “How do you see India’s role in trying to reform or create alternatives to global institutions of governance after 1945?”

To this the External Affairs Minister replied, “We are partly evolutionary, partly revolutionary. We want change without excessive disruption.”

Barber also said that “It has become almost conventional wisdom to say that this is India’s most important moment.”

“But it seems like India finds itself in a geopolitical sweet spot between East and West. So maybe you can talk a little bit about how India suddenly appears to be on top in the heat, and then India How will one take advantage of that situation?” he asked Mr. Jaishankar.

In response, the Foreign Minister said, “I would say there is a momentum because there is a certain process that we are in the middle of at the moment.”

He also highlighted several notable recent achievements of India, ranging from “COVID response to economic transformation, recapitalization of banks, efforts to boost exports, renewed business confidence, socioeconomic transformation and widespread adoption of digital technology.” “Includes adoption.” ,

Source: www.ndtv.com