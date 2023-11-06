Ryanair criticizes government plan to cap airlines’ add-on fees

Ryanair

Ryanair has criticized Rishi Sunak’s plan to crack down on “hidden” airline fees.

The government is preparing to unveil plans in the King’s Speech on Tuesday to tackle “drip pricing” – where airlines advertise low prices by excluding seat reservations and baggage.

This is not expected to include restrictions on additional charges, but rather on how charges are presented to customers.

But Ryanair on Monday warned the Prime Minister against interfering in pricing practices, while experts raised questions about how the reforms could be implemented practically.

Neil Sorahan, the low-cost airline’s finance chief, said: “Getting involved in the pricing strategies of any business is, first and foremost, wrong, no matter what sector it is in.

“If you look at supporting products, they are all discretionary spending.

“I think it’s better that governments stay away from pricing strategies and let supply and demand decide which way it’s going to go.”

Low-cost airlines, including Ryanair and easyJet, have gradually monetized many of the so-called add-ons that used to be included in standard airfares, ranging from the ability to choose two adjacent seats to being allowed to carry luggage in overhead lockers.

Advocates argue that this has helped carriers keep airfares low, with passengers able to choose no-frills experiences that save them money.

However, consumer groups say the methods by which fees are charged often lack transparency and that people who need to travel together, such as parents with young children, are forced to pay exorbitant sums. Is forced to.

Ryanair has long been criticized for such tactics, and The Telegraph revealed earlier this year that the airline had made £18 billion from add-on fees over the past decade.

Mr Sorhan said this revenue had surged because “people’s habits changed during Covid and they became more conscious of where they want to sit and who gets on the plane first”.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has also argued that the fees are “optional and avoidable”.

But airline fees can add significant sums to the cost of a vacation, especially when travelers want to reserve a seat or take a larger carry-on bag.

For example, flying from London to Alicante on Sunday 12 May next year, the cheapest Ryanair flight – from Luton – costs £48.99.

But adding a seat reservation and a large cabin bag adds at least £9.50 and £17 respectively, bringing the total to £75.49.

The government is not expected to ban these charges altogether, but could change the way they are presented to consumers when purchasing airfares, a source told the Mail on Sunday.

However, Alex Paterson, a transport analyst at Peel Hunt, warned that the way airlines are forced to introduce fees risks making things more confusing.

He said: “At the moment, passengers can choose what they want and what they don’t, according to the menu.

“The problem with this idea is guessing at what most people would like to see included in the price. Do you mean that, for example, results for all airlines will now show prices including check-in luggage?

“The existing system of starting with the smallest fare and adding things on seems like an intuitively good way to do it.

“If you go the other way, where you start with everything and delete what you don’t need, you can see a situation where people forget to delete something and then end up with more than they need.” Have to pay.”

However, consumer groups broadly welcomed the proposals on Monday.

Which? Rocio Concha, director of policy and advocacy at the Airline, said: “Drip pricing is a big problem across the travel industry, with some airlines charging passengers extra for basic extras like reserving seats.

“These fees may be added late in the purchasing process, making it more likely that consumers will accept them and making it harder to compare prices.

“The news that the Government is reviewing these unfair practices and considering introducing additional measures to tackle drip pricing in the King’s Speech on Tuesday is positive.

“To help consumers make informed choices, all mandatory charges should be included in the upfront price and companies should clarify any additional optional charges at the beginning of the process.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com