Ryan Reynolds has a message about leaked ‘Deadpool 3’ set photos

Ryan Reynolds has something to say about the alarming leak from the set of the upcoming “Deadpool 3” movie.

On Wednesday, the actor, who stars as the trash-talking Marvel antihero with supernatural regenerative healing abilities, took to his Instagram Stories to respond to the leak.

“Surprises are part of the magic of dramatic movies,” Reynolds, 47, began his message. “It was important for us to shoot the new Deadpool movie indoors and in a real, natural environment using practical effects rather than creating it digitally. Telephoto lenses keep spoiling surprises and creating difficult situations for everyone.

This week alleged news about the film, including rumored set photos showing the villain Sabertooth fighting Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, hit the Internet, and upset unsuspecting fans in the process .

It’s no surprise that people are eager to get a glimpse of the film, as it is believed that “Deadpool 3” will be the only one to release in 2024 after “Captain America: Brave New World,” “Thunderbolts” and It is a MCU film. All “Blades” were pushed to 2025.

The Marvel star shared his hopes that websites and social channels will “push back.” [on] showing the picture before it was ready” now that the film has continued production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“The movie is made for the audience’s pleasure – and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. One reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these are not real-world issues and this is firmly in the category of ‘good problems,’” Reynolds continued in his post.

The action actor concluded his message by saying, “I loved making this movie,” along with two animated images of Deadpool and Wolverine.

The film, unofficially titled “Deadpool 3,” will be released on July 26, 2024.

