Ryan Garcia stops Oscar Duarte, calls out 2 opponents

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 02: Ryan Garcia (left) punches Oscar Duarte (right) on December 02, 2023. , [+] At the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) getty images

Ryan Garcia enjoyed a triumphant return to the ring Saturday night in Houston. After the fight, Garcia used the victorious podium to call out his next opponent.

In the main event of the DAZN streamed Golden Boy card, Garcia scored an eighth-round KO victory over Oscar Duarte and improved his record to 24-1 with 20 KOs.

Garcia landed a powerful left hook that stunned Duarte and eventually dropped him with a barrage of punches. Duarte went down and took a knee but could not beat the referee’s count of 10.

youtubeRyan Garcia defeats Oscar Duarte #shorts #boxing #knockout #ryangarcia

Before the knockout, Duarte made a strong account of himself. According to Compubox, Duarte landed seven more power punches than Garcia in the fight (62 to 55), and the latter connected with only one more punch in total.

Despite Duarte’s athleticism, Garcia’s power and speed were the difference in the fight, as both of these qualities were evident in the deciding rounds.

Duarte’s record fell to 26–2–1; This was the first time he was stopped. Saturday night’s bout was Garcia’s first fight since being defeated via TKO by Gervonta Davis in April.

After the fight, Garcia called Rollie Romero, and during the post-fight press conference, he told him he wanted to fight Shakur Stevenson.

Garcia preferred a potential fight with Romero, calling him an “aggressive, crazy and fun” opponent.

His comments about Stevenson were not so flattering. Garcia and his promoter, the legendary Oscar De La Hoya, poked fun at Stevenson’s lack of action in his recent November victory over Edwin De Los Santos.

Stevenson was widely criticized for having a weak fight, even though he won by unanimous decision.

Garcia’s performance against Duarte was not seen as a spectacular exhibition of the sweet science. Before the KO finish, commentators Shawn Porter, Todd Grisham and Sergio Mora asked Garcia to “show them something” before a left hook began the flurry that ended the fight.

If Garcia faces Stevenson or Romero in his next fight it should be a compelling event. Both rivals are young and bring enough notoriety to help promote the fight beyond the level of Saturday’s clash with Duarte.