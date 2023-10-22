Real-world asset lending protocol Goldfinch is writing off a portion of a $20M loan issued to a US-based credit fund and offsetting losses.

Goldfinch provided a $20 million loan in February 2022 to Stratos, a US-based credit fund, which is also an equity investor in Warber Labs. Stratos used the funds for three investments: $13M to ThreeCoults, $5M to REZI, and $2M to POKT.

While Warbler Labs, the company that developed Goldfinch, believes Threecolts is performing strongly, the loans given to REZI and POKT will be reduced to $0, according to an October 7 post on Goldfinch’s governance forum.

The loan against real-world assets, or RWA, lending protocol serves as a reminder of the challenges of marrying on-chain transactions with off-chain realities, including lack of accountability and transparency.

REZI, a real estate technology company that focuses on apartment rentals in major US cities, has stopped making interest payments.

The investment of POKT was not part of the original proposed use of the proceeds, but was shared with backers about a year ago. The post said that Warbler Labs was not informed about Stratos’ plans to invest in POKT.

To address losses from the REZI and POKT investments, Warbler Labs will offset all losses of the loan backers, excluding Warbler and Stratos, and will cooperate with Stratos to pursue all potential recovery options.

Warbler Labs also provided assurance in respect of the remaining loan book.

“We believe the remaining loans and borrowers are in good shape and performing,” Warbler Labs co-founders Mike Sall and Blake West wrote in the post. They added that they plan to “share a quarterly review of all loans and borrowers moving forward.” ,

However, these developments have raised concerns within the community.

A user named ‘Wiz’ urged Warbler Labs to conduct a thorough audit of the borrowers’ financial stability and possible violations of loan agreements.

“This is another instance of a lack of transparency on the part of a borrower or a lack of auditing capability on the part of Goldfinch. We can all appreciate that Warbler Labs will stop the losses, but the complete lack of control over the loan is unremarkable.” Walking is worrying underwriter,” he wrote in response to the post. “It would be reassuring to have a comprehensive overview of the loan book, rather than finding out every 2 months that a borrower has experienced another default.”

With the promise of unlocking new asset classes and generating attractive yields, RWA has been one of the hottest trends in DeFi.

According to Rwa.xyz, there are $557M of active loans on the RWA protocol, with a total of $4.4B of loans originated. The data shows that Goldfinch is the second largest RWA protocol in terms of active loans after Centrifuge.

In August, Goldfinch had to write off a $5M loan given to Kenyan motorcycle company Tugende. Tugende went bankrupt after lending $1.9M of borrowed funds to its Ugandan subsidiary, in violation of the loan agreement and unbeknownst to the Goldfinch community.

As the community awaits further updates and actions, these recent developments highlight the importance of transparency, oversight, and frequent audits in the world of decentralized finance.

