Sharjah 24: Sharjah Establishment to Support Leading Entrepreneurs “Ruwaad”, affiliated with the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), organized the second “Ruwaad Forum” for the year 2023 in the presence of His Excellency Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of SEDD. , and His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

The forum included honoring 66 partners, supporting institutions, prestigious projects and supplier companies. In addition to concluding a package of commercial deals, it also included presenting the results of Ruwad services and activities for the year 2022, presenting several success stories and inspiring experiences of the Foundation’s projects and organizing a panel discussion for entrepreneurs .

HE Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud stressed the importance of holding such meetings as they represent an effective platform to share rich ideas between entrepreneurs and bodies supporting the sector; Discussing best entrepreneurial experiences and practices; In addition to increasing the opportunities to achieve the desired integration between projects and to learn about the aspects of support and assistance that “Ruwaad” provides to its members.

Al Mahmoud pointed to the positive growth in the number of projects joining the “Ruwaad” membership during the year 2022, the continuation of funding grants for more projects, the addition of the rest of the training and consulting services, as well as what has been provided Did. By federal government agencies.

The head of SEDD stressed that “supporting the country’s sons and daughters and empowering their projects is a responsibility entrusted to all by the wise leadership, and it is necessary to remain committed to fulfilling it.”

As part of the forum’s agenda, attendees witnessed several presentations that included a review of the past year’s results, including the addition of 224 new projects to the Foundation’s membership, and the renewal of 262 projects’ membership for a second or third year. Was. , and extension of 87 projects for a fourth or fifth year.

Attendees also enjoyed watching a creative film documenting the role of member projects in enhancing the entrepreneurial environment in the Emirate of Sharjah and bringing positive change to the reality of society’s life and economy. This was followed by a review of one of the inspiring success stories achieved by member projects, where Abdulaziz Al Majmi talked about his success journey in the (Top Express Delivery Services) project.

His Excellency Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud honored 24 strategic partners representing several local government agencies, ministries, entrepreneurship support institutions and centres, several private sector companies, the Sharjah Police General Command and the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences.

On the sidelines of the Forum, several cooperation and partnership agreements were concluded between a group of member projects within the (networking) project, such as Al Kurm Holidays, Al Muttarif for order delivery services and others.

