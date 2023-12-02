'Ruthless' landlords who crammed 22 people into a two-bedroom apartment charging more than $10,000 a month have pleaded guilty after their deaths in a fire

The landlords of the London flat where the fire broke out have accepted criminal charges.

Mizanur Rahman, 41, died in the fire on March 5.

The battery of the e-bike reportedly caused the fire.

The fire, which broke out at an east London property and was caused by a faulty lithium-ion e-bike battery, led to the death of father-of-two Mizanur Rahman, 41, who had come to London from Bangladesh 10 days earlier. ,

According to the Tower Hamlets local government website, 22 people lived in the two-bedroom apartment.

The dilapidated property was previously rented out for about £90 per resident, the former tenants said, which was rented by married couple Sofina Begum, 50, and Aminur Rahman, 53, for $114 a week, or £25, or $32 a night. Was given accordingly. Guardian. It says they could bank more than $130,000 a year for the property, which they bought for $127,000 (£100,000) in 2006.

According to reports, their tenants lived in unsanitary conditions that included mold, bedbugs, and filth.

In overcrowded apartments, students, asylum seekers and other vulnerable people were sleeping in bunk beds and on the floor, without access to heating or washing machines, and sharing a single toilet.

Begum was charged with six offences, including “allowing premises to be overcrowded, failure to comply with license conditions, failing to comply with inspections and having a valid gas safety certificate.”

Her husband Rahman was accused of “allowing the premises to become overcrowded, failure to comply with license conditions and failing to provide requested documents to the council”.

Anthony Iles, chairman of the Tarling West Tenants and Residents Association, told the Guardian the pair were “cruel landlords”.

In August, a London council banned a local landlord from renting the property to tenants for five years after allowing 40 people to live in a four-bedroom property.

Brent Council “Slum” landlord Jaideepkumar Rameshchandra Walland is said to have made £360,000, or about $457,000, from tenants at the property in Wembley in northwest London.

The council said officers found one of the tenants “living in a rickety shack made of thatch and tarpaulin without light or heating.”

