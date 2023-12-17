Russia's ruling party supports Putin's re-election as pro-peace candidate clears first hurdle

MOSCOW (AP) — Representatives of Russia’s ruling party unanimously endorsed President Vladimir Putin’s re-election bid at a party conference in Moscow on Sunday, after state agencies reported that the Kremlin leader’s supporters have formally endorsed him as the 2024 presidential candidate. Election as an independent just one day after being nominated for the post

A little-known Russian presidential candidate calling for peace in Ukraine has also moved closer to formally registering as a candidate, securing nomination from a group of more than 500 supporters in the Russian capital.

United Russia chairman and former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev called on fellow party members to “mobilize all activists and supporters” in support of Putin ahead of the March 15–17 vote, Russian state agencies reported. Did. ,

In a speech at the conference, Medvedev referred to Putin as “our candidate” and said his re-election to a fifth term as head of state “should be absolutely logical, legitimate and absolutely indisputable.”

Medvedev said, “We call upon all activists, All supporters have to be united.” ,

Analysts see Putin’s re-election as almost certain, as he has exerted tight control over Russia’s political system during his 24 years in power. Prominent critics who could challenge him on the ballot are either in jail or living abroad, and most independent media are banned within Russia.

On Saturday, a group including top United Russia party officials, prominent Russian actors, singers, athletes and other public figures formally nominated Putin as an independent candidate.

Nomination by a group of at least 500 supporters is mandatory under Russian election law for those not contesting elections on a party ticket. Independent candidates also need to collect signatures from at least 300,000 supporters in 40 or more Russian regions.

Hours before United Russia representatives announced their support of Putin on Sunday, a former journalist and mother of three from a small town in western Russia sent a Telegram update to Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, According to, the initial hurdle was overcome. and human rights issues. A group of 521 supporters formally endorsed Yekaterina Duntsova’s candidacy at a meeting in Moscow, Sota reports.

A former local legislator who calls for peace in Ukraine and the release of jailed Kremlin critics, Duntsova has spoken of being “scared” as she launches her bid for the presidency, and fears that Russian authorities will attack her supporters. Can break up the meeting and move it forward.

According to Sota, power went out briefly at the location where Duntsova’s supporters had gathered, but the meeting was otherwise not disrupted.

Kremlin leaders have used different election tactics over the years. He ran as an independent candidate in 2018 and his campaign collected signatures. In 2012, he ran as a United Russia candidate instead.

At least one party – A Just Russia, which has 27 seats in the 450-seat State Duma – was keen to nominate Putin as its candidate this year. But its leader Sergei Mironov was quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti as saying on Saturday that Putin would run as an independent candidate and collect signatures.

Under the constitutional reforms he pushed through, Putin, 71, is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term ends next year, which would potentially allow him to remain in power until 2036.

