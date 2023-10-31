Russia’s richest oligarch is trying to avoid the world’s most expensive divorce as his wife has taken her case to British courts ‘renowned for their generosity’.

Russia’s richest man, Vladimir Potanin, took the dispute with his ex-wife to Britain’s top court to avoid facing one of the world’s biggest divorce claims, as he criticized the “generosity” of the English courts. Had warned against.

Lawyers for the acknowledged billionaire asked Supreme Court judges on Tuesday to overturn the previous ruling, clearing the way for Natalia Potanina to renew her billion-dollar claim in London. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Potanin has a net worth of $29.3 billion.

The case is set to test Britain’s laws that have led London to be dubbed the divorce capital of the world as judges favor equal division of property between spouses. Potanina’s lawyers estimated in 2019 that the size of his claim could potentially reach $9 billion.

Potanin’s lawyer Edward Foulkes said in court that English courts are “renowned for their leniency” in their approach to divorce cases. But existing law “encourages forum-shopping in such big-money cases.”

In the UK, the largest publicly known court award in a divorce case is currently £450 million to the wife of billionaire Farkhad Akhmedov – although the two settled with a payout of less than a third of that amount.

Judges had previously said that Potanina had received a “modest award” in former Russian divorce proceedings, given the billionaire’s wealth and the length of their 31-year marriage.

The case has gone back and forth with the lower court ruling accusing Potanina of “divorce tourism” before she won the appeal. The two lived in Russia during their marriage before Potanina bought a home in Westminster in 2014. Potanina is demanding 50% of the value of its stake in MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC along with dividends. The amount would be much more than $5 billion, given that Potanin owns about one-third of the shares in the metals producer.

Potanina said he received about $40 million following the Russian divorce proceedings, while Potanin said he received $84 million.

Potanina’s lawyers said, “The costs and delays in this case have been staggering and no substantive progress has been made.” As of January 2022, Potanin had spent approximately £8.4 million ($10.2 million), while his ex-wife had incurred £1.4 million in costs.

Potanin has taken advantage of restrictions on foreign ownership of Russian assets since the Kremlin invaded Ukraine by branching out into finance and buying stakes in banks after foreign owners backed out. Potanin was sanctioned by the UK after purchasing a stake in Rosbank PJSC. He was also blacklisted in America late last year. Previously, Potanin had largely avoided Western sanctions that hit other members of the Russian elite.

Source: fortune.com