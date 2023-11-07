Russia’s oil exports reach 4-month high despite major production cuts

Russia is sending the most oil in nearly four months, Bloomberg data shows.

This comes despite a commitment to cut production by 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year.

Brent crude prices slipped on Tuesday and were trading around $83 per barrel.

Russia’s oil exports are on pace to reach their highest level in four months, despite the country’s earlier promises with Saudi Arabia to drastically cut output.

Russia exported about 3.48 million barrels of oil a day in the four weeks ending November 5, slightly more than the four-week period ending October 29. This represents one of the highest shipping volumes of crude oil seen by Russia since July, Bloomberg data shows.

The increase comes as Russia has pledged to extend its 300,000 barrel per day production cut by the end of the year as part of its efforts with Saudi Arabia to boost oil prices. Bloomberg estimates that Russia’s crude oil exports have actually been cut by only a third of that amount, meaning the rest of the promised deficit will have to be made up by cutting exports of refined oil products such as diesel.

Meanwhile, the price of international benchmark Brent crude continued to fall on Tuesday, falling 2.5% to trade at $83 per barrel. Meanwhile, US oil prices fell below $80 for the first time since August.

Higher oil exports have boosted Russia’s war revenues, as its economy is heavily dependent on trade in its energy commodities. Bloomberg reported that the country’s total revenue from oil and gas exports reached its highest level since April 2022, with budget income from oil and gas taxes rising to $17.6 billion that month.

Still, economists have sounded alarm bells for Russia’s economy as it weighs under sanctions and broken trade ties following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow plans a record-high military budget for 2024, and the country’s wartime economy future growth is at serious risk, according to the Carnegie Endowment.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com