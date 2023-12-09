International sanctions failed to prevent the Russian economy from reaching pre-war levels earlier this year, according to the latest data from the country’s Federal State Statistics Service. Even Western news outlets and analysts now accept this. Vladimir Putin is dancing on the bones of John McCain, declaring that Russia is no “gas station”, while the president’s economic adviser Maxim Oreshkin insists that Europe is better off with sanctions against Moscow than Russia. More damage has been done. But not everything is sunshine and lollipops; Millions of Russians are paying the price of increased military production as inflation reaches 7.5 percent. Amid signs of an overheating economy, there are fears of a recession or perhaps even recession in 2024.

Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine pushed Russia into recession in February 2022, but the economy has bounced back in at least some metrics, and the recession ended in August after only 10 months, according to the Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short. happened. Period forecast. While TsMAKP is perhaps not the most objective think tank (its director, Dmitry Belousov, is the brother of First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov), Russia’s gross domestic product grew 5.5 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and grew 3.2 percent in the third quarter of 2023. First 10 months of the year. Before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the West’s allegedly crippling sanctions, GDP was 1.1 percent higher in 2023 than the same period in 2021.

Russia has outperformed forecasts from its own economic development ministry and the Central Bank, which said in the spring that GDP growth for the year would not exceed 2 percent. Now Bloomberg Economics analysts also say that growth will exceed 3 percent in 2023.

This week, Vladimir Putin triumphantly announced that Russia’s annual GDP growth will exceed 3.5 percent. “Any intelligent person must agree that this is a good indicator for the Russian economy,” the president explained, adding that only 2 percent of the country’s growth came from resource extraction.

The increase in economic output this year has been notable, but these indicators reflect the country’s recovery from a recession, such as the one that occurred in 2021 following the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, Russia’s growing GDP is not evidence of sustainable development as Putin claims.

From subsidized recovery to overheating economy

Russia’s manufacturing output is growing rapidly, but money from the oil and gas industries is set to make up nearly a third of all federal budget revenues between January and October 2023. Yes, oil and gas production declined by 2 and 5 percent, respectively, but this was mainly due to obligations accepted by Russia in its supply cut agreement with OPEC. According to former Central Bank Deputy Chairman Sergei Aleksashenko, the primitive structure of Russia’s dependence on oil and gas exports has actually protected its economy from international sanctions and helped the Kremlin maintain the war in Ukraine.

Despite skyrocketing allocations for military production, the federal deficit is expected to be only 1 percent of GDP in 2023 – half of officials’ original estimate. At the same time, annual spending on “national defense” and “national security” will exceed 6.2 percent of annual GDP and increase to about 8 percent of GDP in 2024, reaching about 40 percent of all budget expenditures. Will go.

Russia finances its deficit spending through reserves held in the National Wealth Fund (the liquidity of which the Finance Ministry currently estimates at 6.94 trillion rubles, or 4.6 percent of GDP) and government debt. By November 1, the total volume of soft loans had reached 11 trillion rubles – 7 percent of GDP and more than 14 percent of the credit portfolio of Russian banks. Major state-owned enterprises (including Russian Railways, AvtoVAZ, Aeroflot and Roscosmos) have begun lobbying for preferential terms on loans.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina has warned that the government is fueling inflation by subsidizing excessive borrowing, which forces her office to keep key rates high. In November, inflation reached 7.5 percent in annual terms and shows no signs of slowing down. Something that’s slowing down: Russia’s economic growth. According to the Central Bank, the recovery was set to peak in the third quarter of 2023.

The Banker’s Dilemma How Elvira Nabiullina and her team have tried to save Russia’s economy amid war and sanctions

Russia’s humanitarian problem

Raiffeisenbank analyst Stanislav Murashov says a lack of industrial capacity and labor will also limit Russia’s manufacturing growth. Additionally, a further increase in the key interest rate will slow down wage growth and complicate the technological upgrading of enterprises. With nearly full employment, labor will be redistributed across all sectors, with workers from sectors hit by rising interest rates such as construction, retail and finance moving into enterprises in Russia’s military-industrial complex, said Alexander Isakov, chief economist at Bloomberg Economics. Forecasts that say future rate hikes will reduce lending and, in turn, consumer demand, will increase the risk of another recession in the next six months by more than 70 percent.

More than 85 percent of companies are facing staff shortage, and skilled workers are in greatest shortage. Wages grew by a nominal 13.2 percent in the first nine months of 2023, and unemployment fell to 2.9 percent (the lowest level in post-Soviet history), but these impressive figures hide major problems with labor productivity, which will continue to rise through 2021. In comparison it fell by 3.6 percent. -The worst decline since 2009. The emigration of skilled workers fleeing war and political repression, not to mention the involvement and death of hundreds of thousands of people in the war, has removed another million or more workers from Russia’s labor pool.

While aggression remains the government’s top priority, there will be relatively little money to develop Russia’s human capital through spending on education and health care. The longer this continues, the harder it will be for the Kremlin to resolve complex “civilian” issues, and the easier it will be to drag out a war.

Original article by Yulia Starostina

Adapted to Meduza in English Kevin Rothrock

Source: meduza.io