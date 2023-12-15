Russia's central bank has raised interest rates to 16% to curb wartime inflation.

Reuters/Alexey Druzhinin/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

The Bank of Russia on Friday raised interest rates from 15% to 16%.

It marks the fifth consecutive increase by policymakers as they try to control wartime inflation.

The Kremlin is also paying attention to the ongoing war in Ukraine as well as increasing cost pressures on the Russians.

The Bank of Russia on Friday raised interest rates for the fifth consecutive time, raising them from 15% to 16%.

That’s the highest level since April 2022, and the 100-basis-point move signals a continuation of the Kremlin’s efforts to curb inflation amid the war with Ukraine.

With the latest policy adjustment, the Bank estimates annual inflation will slow to 4%-4.5% in 2024 from the high end of the 7%-7.5% expected range in 2023.

“Inflation returning to target in 2024 and stabilizing near 4% suggests that tight monetary conditions will remain in the economy for the long term,” the central bank said in a statement.

Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in comments after the interest rate announcement that the impact of the ruble’s depreciation on inflation is diminishing, and the path from the exchange rate to consumer prices has almost ended.

However, strong demand continues to put pressure on the cost of services, he said.

While the West imposed a series of sanctions on Russia after Moscow launched a war on Ukraine, the Kremlin’s defense spending and energy exports have kept the economy afloat.

But a tight labor market due to the military’s deployment of more troops, as well as an exodus of people from Russia, has helped fuel inflation.

Nabiullina said that, despite global macroeconomic headwinds, domestic economic growth is headed in the right direction, and unemployment dropped to 2.9% in October, the lowest level ever.

“Geopolitical risks and risks of a recession in the world economy still remain and this may adversely affect the demand for commodities and, accordingly, the dynamics of the ruble exchange rate,” he said, warning that subsidized loans. A possible expansion of the programs could increase inflation. Pressure and force rates remain high for a long time.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source