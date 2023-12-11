Russia's bank chief is running her own PR campaign

Ukraine’s current standoff with Russia has frustrated many, including the former military chief. A largely disrupted counteroffensive this year has gained little ground, particularly because Ukraine still lacks some of the technology that could support meaningful successes. But an important aspect of the conflict against Russia has been surprisingly absent from recent debates about how Ukraine can win.

I’m talking about the Russian economy – and about the people who hold it together, like Elvira Nabiullina, the head of the Central Bank of Russia. It’s tempting to say that Nabiullina is often overlooked because she’s a woman, but then again, neither is the brilliant Nazi economist Hjalmar Schacht the star of many documentaries. Economists may keep the wheels of the war machine greased, but because they are not the people in sharp uniforms, they are easy to ignore.

As an economist, Nabiullina has a long track record of defending Russia from sanctions following Russia’s initial attack on Ukraine in 2014. His decisions, which included inflation targeting and, especially, floating the exchange rate, earned him praiseworthy interviews with the International Monetary Fund. Fund even as its masters continue to kill Ukrainians ahead of a large-scale invasion in 2022. He was also praised as an effective communicator of Russian economic policy – ​​thus helping to prevent panic.

Shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, Russian sources told Western journalists that Nabiullina had tried to resign, but President Vladimir Putin did not allow her to do so. The result, as usual in Russia, is gossip: As I heard the stories, Nabiullina was blackmailed, people close to Putin terrorized her, they even tried to break her spirit by finding her husband in bed with another woman. Showed pictures of, etc.

Much of the more salacious information was later removed from gossip websites, making it seem more credible. I found this exercise in PR very interesting, because it echoes the story of Schacht himself – whose defense at Nuremberg was based on his insistence that he was not powerful enough to stop Hitler, and furthermore that he was exposed to the Resistance. Was.

I do not agree with the story of the trapped and martyred Nabiullina. He has done his job very well in making this a reality. I spent the first year of Russia’s war analyzing the tensions between the Kremlin and the Central Bank – the Kremlin is where the bloodthirsty fascists are, and the Central Bank is where pragmatic people are who don’t want to see the Russian economy destroyed. There are – and there is plenty of evidence that the Central Bank had room to dismantle the Russian war machine if it chose to do so.

A lot of that evidence was shown to me by anonymous sources who didn’t want to be sniffed out by the Russian secret police, but you don’t need to talk to panicked economic experts on burner phones to see how hard Nabiullina is trying to preserve the ruble. Struggled for. Her strategy includes increasing adventure rates and constant communication with the Russian public, because she knows the price of panic. As she implements her vision, Nabiullina faces constant attacks from conservatives and religious extremists in Russian politics and media, but she does not let this deter her.

The struggle to preserve the ruble is one that the Central Bank will likely lose, but not so quickly. Innocent Ukrainians continue to die, while democrats and Putinists alike are taking advantage of this moment of war to call on Western governments to abandon Ukraine altogether.

But there is a gap between the relative technical efficiency of the Central Bank and the demands of the war machine – and it can be exploited. Russians’ fear of being trapped in poverty is a powerful force. Of course, millions of Russians are already there, and many are constantly joining them – the zealous falsification and manipulation of data on that front belies the problem.

Even many older Russians who live relatively comfortable lives today remember painful memories of the defaults and economic chaos of the 1990s, the same chaos that helped Putin seize power. Ruble devaluation is a particularly triggering scenario for them, but the potential default is even greater.

This fear finds its way into everything from political rhetoric to Russian popular culture and beyond, as Putin and his allies routinely try to remind Russians that his administration “saved” them. This is evident in the fanatical, shameful love of rich Russians for obscene luxury. It can be both a motivating factor and a destabilizing factor. They may support the war, but economic concerns make their engagement with the Kremlin fragile.

This weakness is evident in the deep suspicion most ordinary Russians display toward economists, technocrats, and others whom they view as unreliable. These social cleavages are further deepened by the fact that Russian economic statistics are already completely unreliable.

The Kremlin boldly lies to both the West and its own people about its economic prospects, but it is the Russians who are actually more able to recognize the lies. They know that their government is far better capable of duplicity than most Western analysts. This knowledge creates additional opportunities for instability, because the foundation for distrust and rebellion has been laid by the Kremlin itself.

The Central Bank and the Kremlin are in the league. But there is a contradictory element to their relationship, in that the Central Bank wants the Russian economy to be more transparent and function normally, while the Kremlin is in a long fascist cycle that jeopardizes these goals. Emphasizing those discrepancies and tightening the screws on the economy could lead to a breakdown in relations.

Conservative Russian hardliners will be eager to blame Nabiullina once even inaccurate economic data can no longer distract the population from what is happening, but as the financial hit continues to mount , both the Kremlin and the Central Bank are losing. Meanwhile, political vulnerabilities are likely to widen here, as deep distrust of the Central Bank makes its position fragile, and that weakness could be exploited in times of war.

Whether there is conflict or not, Elvira Nabiullina should avoid war and preserve her economy.

