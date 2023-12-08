Russia's Axed launches cross-border payments service powered by Tether's USDT stablecoin

Source: Adobe

Russian digital settlement exchange Axed has officially launched with the goal of empowering local legal entities to conduct cross-border digital payment services using Tether’s USDT.

In its announcement on Telegram on the occasion of the launch, Axved explained that it operates through a business-to-business (B2B) electronic platform that enables Russian importers and exporters to place and execute offshore orders.

The goal of the project is to streamline cross-border payments for Russian legal entities at the lowest market rates, without the need for intermediaries.

The exchange specifically cooperates with legal entities, ensuring compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) measures. It integrates non-resident (offshore) rubles, US dollars and USDT for settlement.

In addition to simplifying international payments, the B2B solution provides complimentary services for legal transaction documentation and acts as an escrow agent.

The launch of the exchange involves the participation of well-known brokers in the cross-border payments market. Additionally, technical experts from the InDeFi bank, which launched a decentralized Rubble project in 2022, are actively engaged in the initiative.

Axved gets green signal from Bank of Russia

On December 7, Sergei Mendeleev, co-founder and CEO of the InDeFi smart bank, exclusively told Cointelegraph that the inner workings of Axed have been tested.

The CEO said that the project has also received approval from the Bank of Russia and the Federal Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation.

While Xwed primarily targets a Russian audience, Mendeleev outlined its broader purpose – to demonstrate that individuals can transact with lower fees by paying 2-3% instead of the usual 6-7%. .

The project also seeks to introduce specific mechanisms to implement payment requests, increasing efficiency and cost-effectiveness in financial transactions.

Approval from regulatory bodies enhances Axed’s credibility, strengthening its commitment to compliance and regulatory standards within the Russian financial landscape.

The establishment of Axed is in line with an agreement reached in September 2022 between the Russian Central Bank and the country’s Finance Ministry to facilitate cross-border settlements in digital assets.

As reported by Russian publication Kommersant on September 22, 2022, Russia’s Deputy Finance Minister, Alexei Moiseev, said that the agreement aims to provide Russian citizens with access to digital wallets.

Moiseev explained that the policy outlines the procedure for obtaining cryptocurrency, its permitted uses and the conditions governing its use in cross-border settlements.

