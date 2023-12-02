According to a US think tank, the Kremlin is worried about the political impact of war unrest in the run up to the 2024 presidential election.

According to a recent poll, support for the Ukraine war in Russia has reached a low level.

Independent pollster Chronicle found that the number of Russians who fully support an invasion has almost halved since February 2023.

Their poll showed that those supporting peace far outweighed pro-war voices, with more Russians supporting the withdrawal of the country’s troops from Ukraine than Russians.

Discussing the findings, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Friday that the Kremlin was “likely concerned” about how changing attitudes towards the war could affect the 2024 Russian presidential election.

The US-based think tank claimed that Vladimir Putin would focus his re-election campaign on “Russia’s perceived domestic stability and increasing criticism of the West, rather than focusing on war”.

It is extremely difficult to conduct elections in authoritarian states like Russia. The Kremlin has criminalized criticism of the war and has spent millions on pro-war propaganda, meaning they may not reflect the realities of the situation.

However, Chronicles, founded by Russian opposition politician Alexei Minyalov, says its surveys offer an accurate snapshot of public opinion.

The Moscow-based research group asked 1,199 adults across Russia a series of questions in a phone poll between October 17 and 22.

It found that the number of core war supporters – those who express “continued” approval of the war and want the invasion to continue until it achieves its goals – fell from 22% in February 2023 to 22% in October 2023. It increased to 12%.

The Chronicle’s poll showed that 40% of Russians support the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine without achieving the goals of the war. This number has remained consistent throughout 2023.

Thirty-three percent were against Ukraine’s exit and wanted the war to continue, although this number fell from 47% in February to 39% in July.

One reason support for the war may be decreasing is that support for the Russians is increasing. Feeling pain and seeing a bleaker future Because of the ill effects of the invasion, as revealed by a separate survey.

The Chronicle’s survey also found a similar finding, which found that 44% of respondents had experienced a decline in household income.

Putin this week announced a significant increase in military spending, with about 30% of the country’s budget going to the armed forces in 2024.

The survey also revealed how the situation is affecting people’s lives.

More than half of Russia’s population (52%) suffered from anxiety or depression recently, up from nearly a third (32%) in March 2022.

People with lower incomes were more likely to report negative mental effects.

