Russians are hunting down Ukrainian drone pilots, destroying their tanks and firing at them with everything they've got if they pick up their electronic trail, operator says

Both Russia and Ukraine are increasing the use of drones to attack their enemy equipment.

As The Economist reports, these cheap but powerful drones have made their controllers a prime target.

“The reality is that flying drones in a battlefield is extremely dangerous,” one commander said.

Ukrainian and Russian Reliance on cheap but powerful first-person-view drones In recent months it has made its pilots a major target beyond the front lines.

Since the spring, battlefields in Ukraine have been littered with FPV drones flown by controllers who manipulate the vehicles in real time while wearing video game-esque glasses and working behind the frontlines.

Drones are cheap to build but deliver powerful effects. Ukraine has achieved success in flying cheap drones Russian equipment such as tanks and artillery And dropping explosives causes millions of dollars of damage military loss.

A Ukrainian drone pilot set a range record of 22 km to destroy a Russian tank in October, according to economist , operating from 18 km behind the front line. The pilot’s commander told the outlet that the Russians have enforced a 10-km “no-tank zone” behind the front to better protect equipment.

While Ukraine once had the edge in drone superiority, Russia has now started to catch up. Production of more sophisticated and numerous drones as well as enhancing its electronic warfare systems, Who defend against Ukrainian attacks.

Even though they often operate from behind the front lines, drone controllers often leave an electronic trail if they’re not careful, which allows an enemy to detect and pursue them, The Economist reported this week. Have done.

“A lot of people want to be drone pilots because they think the work is very laid back and safe,” a front-line commander told the outlet. “The reality is that flying battlefield drones is extremely dangerous.”

“Hammer,” a commander of Ukraine’s 47th Brigade operating on the Zaporizhia front, told The Economist that as soon as they identified targets, the Russians fired with everything they had.

Russia has Similar strike drones were employed in Ukraine, but also uses high-precision artillery, mines and glide bombs to take out the enemy, the outlet reported.

Ukraine has to rely mainly on volunteers and donations to control and supply its drone stocks, while Russia has easier access to more expensive reconnaissance drones, allowing the country to move closer to the front lines in recent months. Positions allow for rapid attack.

The Economist reported that Russian FPV drones have destroyed several Bradley fighting vehicles and even a Leopard tank. An infantryman fighting between Robotnik and Verbov told the outlet that Ukrainian losses were significantly increased due to Russia’s use of drones.

In addition to making drone pilots desirable targets, the war’s reliance on drone warfare has also forced both sides to adapt in real time; devices that can detect and electronic warfare defense Has become a necessity on the battlefield.

“If your cover is bad, you’re probably a dead person,” one drone pilot operating in Zaporizhia province told The Economist. “Whether you will survive or not is decided by God, not physics.”

