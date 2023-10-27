MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) – The Russian ruble rose above 94 against the dollar on Friday, paring some of this week’s heavy gains as the market awaited a central bank meeting at which interest rates will be widely expected to be cut again. An increase is expected from. Under the pressure of stubborn inflation.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Russia to raise its benchmark rate by 100 basis points to 14% on Friday and give markets another hawkish signal as it tries to rein in inflation boosted by the ruble’s weakness. Used to be.

At 0805 GMT, the ruble was 0.3% weaker against the dollar at 94.19, away from 92.7350, its strongest point since Sept. 12, reached on Wednesday.

It was unchanged at 99.56 against the euro and fell 0.5% to 12.85 against the yuan.

The central bank will announce its rate decision at 1030 GMT and Governor Elvira Nabiullina will shed more light on monetary policy and other issues at a press conference at 1200 GMT.

Centrocreditbank economist Yevgeny Suvorov said households’ inflation expectations fell modestly to 11.2% in October, but not enough to influence the central bank’s thinking and they were still well above the 4% target.

“Inflation expectations remain at historically high levels,” Suvorov said. “We believe that the modest decline in inflation expectations in October will not be a strong argument for the central bank when making a rate decision.”

Monthly tax payments due on October 30, into which exporters typically convert foreign exchange (FX) revenues to pay domestic liabilities, have supported the ruble in recent days.

Additionally, President Vladimir Putin’s order on mandatory FX sales went into effect last week, requiring 43 groups of exporters to repatriate 80% of FX revenues and then sell 90% of that amount.

The ruble has strengthened by more than $100 since the decree was announced.

Brent crude oil, the global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 1.6% at $89.35 a barrel. (Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: finance.yahoo.com