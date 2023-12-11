Russian propagandists exploit celebrity cameo videos to spread disinformation cnn business

cnn-

Cybersecurity researchers at Microsoft said Russian propagandists exploited celebrity videos from the popular platform Cameo to support their misinformation campaigns.

In July, pro-Russian social media channels began circulating videos of American celebrities that were “deceptively edited to promote anti-Ukraine propaganda,” according to a report published Thursday by Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center “. The report says an unidentified influencer with ties to Russia took advantage of the popular website Cameo, where people pay public figures for personalized video messages, to obtain these videos from celebrities including actor Elijah Wood and boxer Mike Tyson. can do.

The celebrities were apparently not aware that these videos were edited in such a way as to make it appear that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was attacked.

According to the report, “The short video messages, which often feature celebrities pleading with ‘Vladimir’ to ask for help for substance abuse, are edited by the unidentified actor to include emojis and links. ” The report said the videos were widely shared by pro-Russian social media accounts, and then further amplified by state-backed Russian media outlets, where they were portrayed as having messages appealing directly to President Zelensky. I went.

Russia’s US Embassy did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Microsoft researchers said they found at least seven manipulated celebrity video messages of this type since late July 2023. In addition to Wood and Tyson, the video featured other American celebrities such as Priscilla Presley and actors Dean Norris, Kate Flannery and John. McGinley. A representative for Tyson told CNN in a statement that the videos of Tyson being circulated were false, and that he had “zero involvement” in “creating such content.” “Aside from his usual light-hearted cameo videos, nothing is being changed,” the rep said.

Other celebrities named in the report did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

The videos were in some cases edited to appear as if they were interviews with news outlets or from a celebrity’s own social media accounts – and were part of a broader appeal from Zelensky to get help with his alleged substance abuse issue. .

“Kremlin officials and Russian state-sponsored propaganda have long promoted the false claim that President Zelensky is struggling with substance abuse; However, this campaign embodies a novel approach by pro-Russian actors to push the narrative in the online information sphere,” Microsoft researchers said in the report.

A spokesperson for Cameo told CNN in a statement that the company does not comment publicly “on the details of its trust and security investigations.” However, the spokesperson said that such videos “would violate Cameo’s Community Guidelines, and in cases where such violations are confirmed, Cameo will typically take steps to remove the problematic content and prevent further problems.” will suspend the buyer’s account to help prevent.

Source: www.cnn.com