Russian private jet owners turn Italy and Germany to Turkey and Kazakhstan due to sanctions

Russian private jet owners are swapping the French Riviera and Seychelles for Dubai and Turkey.

In the two years before the war in Ukraine, a private Boeing 737 belonging to Russian oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov flew around the world visiting world capitals and financial centers as well as the French Riviera, the Maldives and the Seychelles.

This year, instead of the traditional playgrounds of the affluent, the jet has visited China several times as well as the ex-Soviet states Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Belarus, according to flight tracking data. flightradar24 Shows.

An indication of both the extent and reach of Western sanctions since Moscow’s invasion ukraineA report by news agency Reuters suggests that some of Russia’s rich and powerful are looking for ways to keep private jets in the air. But restrictions on where planes can travel have been sharply cut.

Where are Russian travelers allowed?

Boeing linked to Yevtushenkov was one of at least 50 private jet Re-registered under the Russian flag since the February 2022 invasion, according to previously unreported national aircraft registry data as of early August reviewed by Reuters.

many people returned home private jet The Russian aviation industry was linked to key politicians and business figures, according to two senior sources in the Russian aviation industry who were not authorized to speak to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jurisdictions including Aruba and the Isle of Man, where some of the jets were previously registered, follow Western restrictions. This made it difficult for Russian-owned companies to obtain insurance, fuel, and permits. plane Flying under their flags, one of the sources said.

Placing the planes under the Russian flag allows them to fly from countries that have not imposed any restrictions flight ban or where there are no restrictions on individual travellers, including Türkiye and Dubai.

Despite such maneuvers, more than half RussiaA private and corporate jet fleet of about 400 is stranded or sold abroad, the same source estimated, based on extensive knowledge of the region.

According to the list, the total number of business jets under the Russian flag is now 145, up from 97 at the beginning of March 2022.

Due to restrictions, Russian aircraft It is banned from entering the 27-nation European Union, where Russia’s oligarchs previously flew frequently for business and leisure and where many of the private jets belonging to them were registered before the war, tail numbers show.

How are Russian jet owners avoiding travel restrictions?

Both aviation sources, who organize and manage business jets, said some jet owners are flying from Russia turkey or chartering various aircraft to airports in ex-Soviet states and then to the EU, provided the individuals are not subject to personal sanctions.

Instances of this practice occur at least once a week, one source added, without giving specific examples.

According to customs data, some of the returned planes are linked to state enterprises and business leaders who have supported President Vladimir Putin in the war in Ukraine or who are associated with him.

This is what customs data shows private plane Russians returned from ex-Soviet countries as well as the United Arab Emirates and Turkey following the outbreak of the war.

As in the case of Boeing involving Yevtushenkov, other re-registered aircraft have avoided entering the European Union Flightradar24 data shows that the airspace and is placed in countries considered friendly to Russia.

Wings of private jet owners have been clipped after attack on Ukraine

Between the beginning of 2020 and the invasion of Ukraine, Yevtushenkov’s Boeing made several trips to Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the Maldives, and each of Croatia, the Czech Republic and Seychelles, Flightradar24 data shows.

It traveled 105 times to Russia, 17 to France, eight to Italy, UAE and Latvia, five to Britain and four to Turkey.

After the invasion began, the aircraft flew between airports in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kazakhstan for the remainder of 2022, never entering EU territory. It made only 14 voyages during that period.

According to Russia’s aircraft registry published on Rosaviatsia’s website in August, the jet was registered under Russian Flag at the end of December.

Customs data shows it was officially imported into Russia on December 30 from Bishkek, the capital of ex-Soviet member Kyrgyzstan, after which its flights have been largely limited to Russia.

So far in 2023, it has flown 47 times within Russia and a total of nine times to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and China.

