Russian presidential candidate pledges to support peace, women and a ‘humane’ country

Yekaterina Duntsova, a journalist and lawyer from the Tver region north of Moscow, expects President Vladimir Putin to run in Russia’s next presidential election in March.

In early 2010, Yekaterina Duntsova’s eldest daughter photographed a live debate with Russian President Vladimir Putin on prime-time TV.

A decade later, a little-known journalist and mother of three from a small town in western Russia remembers the drawing as a joke about her civic activism – but says it also contained a “message about the future.” Is.

Duntsova hopes that in the future she can force Putin to run in Russia’s next presidential election, to be held in March, despite her political inexperience and analysts’ assessment of the Kremlin leader’s strong grip on politics. Has ensured him another term as head of state. ,

The 40-year-old independent woman says peace with Ukraine, freedom for imprisoned critics of the government and her message of a “humane” Russia that pays attention to the concerns of its citizens are the key to her decades-long opposition to the Kremlin’s military campaign in Ukraine. Can give hope to those – long-term centralization of power and repression of dissent.

“Of course, I’m afraid,” she says, referring to the Kremlin’s targeting of opposition activists and protesters, but insists it is necessary to “present an alternative” to Putin and his policies. Is.

“I have spoken to many activists and local MPs about the upcoming elections, what is going to happen for us. Because there was no clear candidate… who stood for (our) values,” she says.

“At some point, the idea came up… that it would be interesting if it were a woman (to run against Putin) because it would be something really different. Toughness and harshness against softness, kindness, peace,” she adds.

As a journalist-turned-grassroots campaigner and local legislator who also has a law degree, Duntsova is careful with her words to avoid falling foul of Russian laws restricting expression around the 21-month-old conflict in Ukraine. Weighs. Opponents of what the Kremlin is insisting on calling a “special military operation” now face up to 15 years in prison for “defaming” the Russian military or “spreading false information.”

Despite this, Duntsova emphasizes that she wants the fighting in Ukraine to end swiftly and for Moscow and Kiev to come to the negotiating table.

“We want peace,” she says.

She declined to talk about what a potential peace deal might look like, but pointed to the repeated refusal of Ukrainian officials to start negotiations while Putin was in power.

“It shows they’re willing to have her with someone else,” she says.

She says that if elected, her first presidential order would be to order the release of Russia’s “political prisoners”, without naming them – although in earlier statements she has called for the release of Putin’s staunch foe, anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny. Had spoken of his readiness.

Duntsova built her career in Rzhev, a historic city of about 60,000 people, about 230 kilometers west of Moscow. He said his work for a local TV station instilled in him a passion for connecting with people’s concerns and gradually led him toward civic engagement.

“I felt that I couldn’t limit myself to just watching what was happening, I had to participate in it myself,” she says.

In 2009, 10 years before she joined the local legislative body, Duntsova collected nearly 4,000 signatures in support of a grassroots campaign for the restoration of direct mayoral elections in Rzhev, a move that countered the Kremlin’s campaign to centralize power in Russia. Between was canceled earlier that year.

He hopes that his experience will be useful for the presidency. Russian electoral law requires all independent candidates to collect 300,000 unique voter signatures and submit the list for review by the Central Election Commission.

However, before starting, they must be supported by a group of at least 500 supporters gathered in one place. Duntsova said her campaign team plans to hold the meeting in Moscow, despite fears it could be broken up by authorities.

Duntsova stressed that she does not see herself as an opposition politician, but is motivated by “humanitarian, normal, common moral values”.

She talks about her desire to build a “humane” Russia “which is peaceful, friendly and ready to cooperate with all on the principle of respect.”

“First and foremost, this respect must be extended to the people who live here,” she adds.

Most Russian opposition figures expect Putin to be declared the winner in March regardless of how voters cast their ballots, and say they would rather try to influence the outcome of the vote than undermine the widespread public support he enjoys. Expect to concentrate.

However, one group believes there is benefit in putting forward candidates to challenge Putin. A project called Our HQ, started by a number of activists helping those fleeing Russia and settling abroad, promises to support “democratic candidates with an anti-war position.”

Andrey Davydov, one of the group’s project coordinators, has supported Duntsova’s bid. He said his lack of experience in federal-level politics could prove to be an advantage

But Dmitry Oreshkin, an independent political analyst and professor at the Free University of Riga in Latvia, believes that Duntsova has little chance of being officially registered as a candidate and “really becoming a focal point of anti-Putin sentiment”. There is a possibility.

Duntsova, for her part, raised her chances of running again in future elections.

“If we are not successful this time, it means we will be left behind by six years,” she says.

