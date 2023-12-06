While UN police patrolled Dubai, Putin sat down for one-on-one talks with Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin began a visit to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday in hopes of drumming up support in the Middle East from the two major oil producers, who are allies of the US as their war on Ukraine continues.

Putin arrived in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the emirate, which is a federation of seven sheikhdoms and is now hosting the United Nations’ COP28 climate talks. It was his first visit to the region before the coronavirus pandemic and war — and he faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over the war in Ukraine.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE have signed the treaty establishing the ICC, meaning they have no obligation to detain Putin on a warrant.

The Russian president is accused of being personally responsible for the kidnapping of children from Ukraine during the country’s war.

However, the visit comes as armed UN police patrol a part of Dubai’s Expo City that is now considered the international zone for talks.

The meeting is widely seen as highlighting the emirate’s expanding trade ties with Russia, which comes at a time when Western sanctions have targeted Moscow.

Ukrainians present at the event expressed their displeasure over Putin’s presence in the country and also described him as a perpetrator of environmental crimes in their country.

“It’s extremely disturbing to see how the world treats war criminals, because in my opinion that’s what they are,” Marharyta Bohdanova, a Ukrainian attendee at COP28, said while wiping away tears. “Seeing how people adore him at big events, … treating him like a beloved guest is, in my opinion, very hypocritical.”

A readout of Putin’s visit published Wednesday morning by the state-run TASS news agency made no suggestion that Putin might visit the COP28 site.

Instead it quoted the Russian president’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, as saying he would arrive and hold a “meeting at the palace” and one-on-one talks with Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The visit comes after a parade of Western leaders spoke at the COP28 summit, including US Vice President Kamala Harris, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and others who support Ukraine.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a longtime ally of Putin, also said controversial things.

Alexander Sayer, spokesman for the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, told a news conference that he was “not aware that Mr Putin will come to the conference, but I would also need to check with the Foreign Ministry of the host country. ”

He declined to immediately answer whether UN police would be obliged to make arrests.

The Emirati organizing committee for COP28 referred questions to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which did not immediately respond.

Putin last visited the UAE in 2019, when he was warmly welcomed by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed. However, in the time since, the world has changed.

The Russian President launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, sparking a deadly war that continues to this day. The conflict is also a hot topic for Ukrainian diplomats at climate talks.

“I’m talking about his crimes and this person is literally right here right now, somewhere near me,” said Alina Abramenko, another member of the Ukrainian pavilion, which highlights the environmental damage caused by the war. “You know, it’s really weird.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war remains a major concern for the Middle East, especially the UAE, which diplomatically recognized Israel in 2020.

Recent attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels also threaten commercial shipping in the Red Sea, with Iran’s nuclear program accelerating since the collapse of the 2016 nuclear deal.

Putin is scheduled to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday for what Ushakov described as “a very long conversation.”

Both countries are discussing ways to deal with Western sanctions imposed on them.

Ushakov said Putin would visit Saudi Arabia and meet powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on a one-day visit. Those discussions will likely focus on Moscow’s other major concern in the Middle East – oil.

Advertisement

Russia is part of OPEC, a cartel that manages production to try to prop up crude oil prices.

Last week, the group extended some production cuts into next year to include emerging oil supplier Brazil.

Source