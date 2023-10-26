Russian President Putin oversees Russian nuclear test drills from Moscow

Russia’s military carried out a simulated nuclear strike on Wednesday under the supervision of President Vladimir Putin, hours after the upper house of parliament voted to revoke the country’s ratification of a global nuclear test ban.

The bill ending the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, which was approved in the lower house last week, will now be sent to Putin for final approval. Putin has said that revoking Russia’s 2000 ratification would “reflect” the stance of the US, which signed but did not ratify the nuclear test ban.

State television showed Putin directing the exercises via video call with top military officials.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the purpose of the drills was “to practice dealing with a large-scale nuclear attack with strategic offensive forces in response to an enemy nuclear attack.”

Tension increased between America and Russia

While similar exercises are held every autumn, Shoigu’s sharp comments came amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

The Test Ban Treaty, adopted in 1996, bans all nuclear explosions anywhere in the world, but the treaty has never been fully implemented. Apart from the US, it is yet to be ratified by China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Israel, Iran and Egypt.

There are widespread concerns that Russia could move to resume nuclear testing to discourage the West from continuing military aid to Ukraine. Several Russian hawks have spoken in favor of resuming the tests.

Putin has said that although some experts have argued that it is necessary to conduct nuclear tests, he has not yet formed an opinion on the issue.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said earlier this month that Moscow would continue to respect the ban and would resume nuclear tests only if Washington did so first.

Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the Russian Foreign Ministry has received US proposals to resume talks on strategic stability and arms control issues, but he added that Moscow does not consider this possible in the current political climate.

Ryabkov told reporters, “We are not ready for this because a return to negotiations on strategic stability … as was done in the past, is impossible unless the US revises its deeply hostile policy towards Russia. Does.” By Russian news agencies.

