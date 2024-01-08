The owner of football club AS Monaco, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, is suing auction house Sotheby’s for allegedly helping defraud an art dealer of millions of euros.

A Russian billionaire is suing Sotheby’s, claiming the auction house helped pay an art dealer tens of millions of euros more than the art was worth.

Russian oligarch Dmitry Rybolovlev – who, according to Forbes, has a net worth of $6.4 billion (€5.8 billion) – filed a lawsuit in a New York court against a 280-year-old British auction house, the latest in a long-running lawsuit . The legal battle that has shaken up the art market.

According to court documents, Rybolovlev spent approximately $2 billion (€1.8 billion) over 12 years to acquire the world-class art collection, which included his masterpieces. Leonardo da Vinci, gustav klimtAuguste Rodin and Amedeo Modigliani.

The lawsuit states that Rybolovlev’s team later discovered the Swiss art dealer who had advised them in purchasing the work, Yves Bouvier, “had defrauded them by purchasing the work himself at one price and charging them another price – Millions or billions of dollars more.” ,

Rybolovlev has already sued Bouvier in Hong Kong, New York, Singapore and Switzerland over the matter, claiming he has paid out more than $1 billion (€913,000) on 38 pieces because of the scheme. The art dealer denied the allegations, and the pair quietly settled their dispute out of court late last year.

But this new lawsuit alleges that Sotheby’s aided and abetted Bouvier by inflating the valuations of 16 works bought by Rybolovlev, including Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi,” the most expensive painting ever sold. Became an expensive artwork.

Sotheby’s denied any involvement in any misconduct, saying the company followed industry best practices and legal obligations during all transactions with Rybolovlev.

“Any suggestion that Sotheby’s was aware of the buyer’s alleged misconduct or his intention to defraud Mr. Rybolovlev is false,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

A US district court judge ruled last year that the auction house must face fraud-related claims over four works it helped Rybolovlev sell – “Salvator Mundi”, Modigliani’s sculpture “Tete”, Klimt’s masterpiece “Wasserschlangen II” and René Magritte’s 1962 “Le Domaine d’Arnhem”.

Rybolovlev, who made his fortune in potash fertilizer after the collapse of the Soviet Union, bought da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi” in 2013 for $127.5 million, according to court documents, the price Bouvier quoted him from an unnamed seller. It was decided after tough negotiations. ,

However, the lawsuit claims that “these conversations never took place,” and that when Rybolovlev purchased the painting it was actually worth about $90 million. The lawsuit also claims that Sotheby’s inflated the painting’s valuation in official communications to justify Bouvier’s heavy markups.

Four years later, Rybolovlev sold “Salvator Mundi” at a Christie’s auction in New York to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for $450 million. The painting’s whereabouts are now a mystery, and in recent years many art experts have questioned its authenticity.

Rybolovlev, 57, who owns football club AS Monaco and the Greek island of Scorpios, is not expected to appear in court during proceedings starting in Manhattan on Monday (January 8).

