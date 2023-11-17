Under the spending plan, the country’s largest ever, defense spending is expected to overtake social spending next year for the first time in modern Russian history. The development comes as the Kremlin is keen to drum up support for President Vladimir Putin ahead of presidential elections in March.

The State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, approved a federal budget on Friday that increases spending by nearly 25% in 2024 and devotes a record amount to defense.

State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said the 2024–2026 budget was developed specifically to fund the Russian military and mitigate the impact of “17,500 sanctions” on Russia.

Under the spending plan, the country’s largest ever, defense spending is expected to overtake social spending next year for the first time in modern Russian history. The development comes as the Kremlin is keen to drum up support for President Vladimir Putin ahead of presidential elections in March.

Analysts say record low unemployment, higher wages and targeted social spending will help the Kremlin deal with the domestic impact of putting the economy on a war footing, but could cause problems in the long term.

“The budget is about resolving the war in Ukraine and getting ready for a permanent military confrontation with the West,” said Richard Connolly, an expert on Russia’s military and economy at the Royal United Services Institute in London.

“This is tantamount to wholesale remilitarization of Russian society,” he said.

The Russian Communist Party voted against the budget, criticizing it for “low pensions” and not enough financial support for elderly people, Russian state news agency TASS said. The budget will now go to the Federation Council – the upper house of Russia’s parliament. – To Putin for approval and ultimately signature.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov said, “In these difficult conditions, we have managed to adopt a budget that will allocate not only the necessary funds for the defense of our country but also all the necessary funds to guarantee the social obligations of the state. Will also provide.” , according to Tas.

Russia’s Finance Ministry said it expected spending in 2024 to reach 36.66 trillion rubles (about 380 billion euros), with the projected budget deficit amounting to 0.8% of Russia’s GDP.

Part of the Russian budget is secret as the Kremlin tries to hide its military plans and avoid scrutiny of its war in Ukraine. Independent business journalists Farida Rustamova and Maksim Tovkaylo said on their Telegram channel, Faridaly, that about 39% of all federal spending in 2024 will go to defense and law enforcement.

