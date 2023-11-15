Russian gold floods Hong Kong after UAE crackdown on illegal activities

According to Bloomberg report, Russian gold imports into the Hong Kong bullion market have increased four times this year to 68 tons.

After the UAE cracked down on illegal trade, it has overtaken Dubai as the largest center of Russian gold trading.

Western sanctions on Russian gold shifted trade to Asia and the Middle East and away from Europe.

Hong Kong has overtaken Dubai as the largest center for Russian gold trading, importing 68 tonnes of gold so far this year, or four times more than in all of 2022.

While the Chinese city has long been active in the global gold trade, imports of Russian bullion have surged since April, Bloomberg reported.

This was partly due to a regulatory crackdown on illicit gold trading in the UAE, which saw greater scrutiny by the global money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force, in March 2022.

Ever since the task force added the UAE to its watch list, gold trading in Dubai has slowed down. Bank transfers and cash payments have become subject to increasing government surveillance, making it difficult for Russian exporters to pay, Bloomberg reports.

Some gold traders in Dubai diverted shipments to Hong Kong, according to data cited by ImportGenius, which tracks Russian customs data.

Additionally, the bullion rally in the Asian market has also been boosted by Western sanctions on Russian gold, which have pushed it out of the London bullion market – historically the center of gold trading.

The sanctions, imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, boosted Dubai’s gold market as the UAE had not taken a punitive stance against Russia.

Before the tide changed this year, the UAE imported 96.4 tonnes of bullion last year, five times the amount Russia sent to Hong Kong in 2022.

Apart from Hong Kong and the UAE, Turkey also emerged as a major destination for Russian gold earlier this year.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com