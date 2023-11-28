Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit first NATO country after attack on Ukraine

Sergei Lavrov will attend the OECD meeting in Skopje, the capital of North Macedonia, this weekend.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov plans to travel to North Macedonia to attend a conference this weekend, his first visit to the NATO member state since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine.

Russia is one of the 57 members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which was established to help reduce East-West tensions during the Cold War.

North Macedonia, which holds the group’s rotating chairmanship, last week invited Lavrov to the OSCE foreign ministers’ meeting, which begins on Thursday in Skopje, the capital of the small, landlocked Balkan country.

NATO members banned Russian flights after Moscow launched military action in Ukraine in February 2022. To reach North Macedonia, Lavrov’s plane would need to take off from the airspace of Bulgaria or Greece, which also belong to the Western military alliance.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday it had given Lavrov’s plane permission to fly through Bulgarian airspace.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov was given permission at the request of North Macedonia to attend the meeting of the OSCE Council of Ministers in Skopje and falls under exceptions from the application of EU sanctions. Ruling against him,” the statement read.

The permission, however, “does not apply to members of their delegation, who are also sanctioned persons in accordance with current EU legislation, which is clearly mentioned in the reply note of the Bulgarian side.”

Lavrov in Moscow on Monday said his office had received requests for bilateral meetings from several foreign ministers of other countries who planned to be in Skopje. “Of course, we will meet everyone,” he said,

His deputy Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that Lavrov would not meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also expected to attend the OECD foreign ministers’ meeting.

Lavrov argued that the security situation in Europe is more dangerous now than at any time during the Cold War. He said that in the past, the Soviet Union, the US and its NATO allies had sought to “control their rivalry with political and diplomatic practices” and had never “expressed such serious concern about their future, their material future. “

“Now such fears have become very common,” he said.

Lavrov further declared that Moscow is not thinking about rebuilding relations with Europe but about “how we should protect ourselves in all key sectors of our economy, our lives as a whole and our security”. Used to be.

The defiant stance reflects Moscow’s expectation that Western support for Ukraine may wane amid upcoming elections in the US and Europe, the Israel-Hamas war, and a battlefield situation where Ukrainian counter-offensives failed to achieve any significant gains. Used to be.

Lavrov charged that while some in the West want to halt the conflict to give Ukraine time to reconstruct itself, “We will consider all those proposals 10 times and consider how they comply with our interests. do and how reliable are their European counterparts.” Are.”

“He has ruined his reputation very, very badly,” Lavrov said. “Maybe not quite yet.”

